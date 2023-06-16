Arsenal are eyeing Athletic Bilbao starlet Nico Williams and have held a long term interest in his signing, according to 90min and journalist Graeme Bailey.

Who could join Arsenal this summer?

Mikel Arteta and co must now prepare for what will be a crunch, all important transfer window. The Gunners missed out on their first Premier League title in nearly 20 years to treble-winners Man City last season, meaning this summer is a chance to both improve and strengthen in key areas.

Sporting director Edu has long been preparing, recently admitting as much to ESPN (via 90min), with plans already put in place as far back as April.

"Our planning has already been done," said the Brazilian.

"It has already reached the owners. Now, we're taking things step by step. We're focused on how we will finish the season, but we've put in the planning and I'm very excited."

Midfield signings are thought to be a real priority for Arteta, leading to serious interest and talks to sign West Ham star Declan Rice. Other targets for the position are Brighton star Moises Caicedo and Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan, who is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

In terms of forwards, Arsenal are thought to be keen on strengthening that area, with Chelsea star Kai Havertz becoming a serious target lately.

According to Bailey and 90min, though, the north Londoners are also eyeing a move for Bilbao forward Williams, and are thought to hold a long-standing interest.

The 20-year-old, who has already been capped at international level for Spain, is also attracting attention from Aston Villa with Unai Emery's side apparently opening talks.

It's clear Williams is a man in demand, as it's understood both Man City and Newcastle have enquired over the player in recent months too.

Who is Nico Williams?

Coming as a player of real potential, members of the media have heaped praise on Bilbao's starlet for his form last season, with journalist Zach Lowy listing him among his "breakout stars" of La Liga.

He is also "considered one of the top young attacking prospects in Europe", according to 90min again, with Williams' brother, Inaki, heaping praise on the winger back in September.

"[Nico] is a great player, he is in incredible shape and I think he can give a lot to Spain. He has shown it by giving Morata a good pass and I am very happy for him.”