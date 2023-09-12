Arsenal and sporting director Edu Gasper by extension are prepared to move for an "elite talent" who manager Mikel Arteta loves.

Who have Arsenal signed this summer?

The Gunners have prepared for this 2023/2024 Premier League season by showing real ambition over the summer window, having sealed deals for club-record signing Declan Rice, defender Jurrien Timber, forward Kai Havertz and sweeper keeper David Raya.

All four major signings, barring Timber due to his ACL injury sustained on the opening weekend, look set to provide Arteta with both quality and significant strength in depth.

Arsenal are gearing up for a fierce title challenge with last season's treble-winners Man City, coming after they fell just short of their first league crown in nearly 20 years last term.

So far, they've won three out of their opening four league matches; with victories over Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and, most recently, Man United at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal haven't exactly been firing on all cylinders so far, having just scraped their wins over Forest and Palace, while also dropping points at home to Fulham courtesy of a dramatic late equaliser from Joao Palhinha.

However, the fact they remain unbeaten and near the top despite not playing at their very best is the sign of a very, very good side who simply need to click into gear.

Arsenal also didn't strengthen certain areas of the squad, like their failure to sign an out-and-out striker, but reports suggest they have their eyes on Napoli star Victor Osimhen for next year.

Lead by transfer chief Edu, the Gunners may already be working on ways to reinforce Arteta's squad further heading into the new year.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

According to reports out of Europe this week, Arsenal have their eyes on exciting talent abroad, and could well move for one player in the near future.

Indeed, Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande is said to be a player attracting their very serious interest, with a report by Record sharing the latest on their pursuit of the Ivorian.

Arsenal boss Arteta is apparently a fan of his, and while they didn't make a move during the summer, it is believed a move next year is certainly on the cards.

According to the Portuguese newspaper, as translated and shared by Sport Witness, Diomande could well end up at the Emirates Stadium in 2024.

Arsenal were ready to offer €35 million (£30m) for the 19-year-old over the transfer window. Sporting weren't willing to entertain such a bid, with Diomande's release clause coming in at around £69 million.

However, Record say that Arteta's side and Edu have made a "promise" to go back in for the Ivorian next year.

In terms of Diomande's quality, Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has been effusive in his praise for the starlet recently.

"You rarely see a player with such high ball-playing and pure defender skills," said Kulig on X.

"There are some tactical improvements but I'm quite sure this kid will play for the best teams in the world. The signs of elite talent."

While Arsenal may have to spend big on the African, claims like this suggest that there is certainly a player of huge potential there.