An experienced international has reportedly held private talks with Mikel Arteta over the possibility of joining Arsenal on deadline day, with the 11pm cut-off fast approaching.

Edu and Arteta looking at signing attacker for Arsenal

Sporting director Edu Gaspar and the recruitment team are still at work over transfers, but time is quickly running out for the Gunners to make new additions, with just hours remaining to get any proposed new transfers over the line.

Arsenal agreed a season-long loan for goalkeeper Neto last night, who will join on a temporary deal with no buy option or obligation included - securing a replacement for ex-second choice shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale after his £25 million move to Southampton.

Alongside Neto, there are suggestions that Arsenal are looking at a last-minute opportunity to sign a new forward, and Arteta has refused to rule out the possibility of one joining in the coming hours - specifically ex-Man City star and current Chelsea wantaway Raheem Sterling.

“Let's see, it's always possible”, said Arteta on last-minute deals at Arsenal.

“In the last 24 hours of the transfer window, never rule out anything. Sterling? I cannot talk about a player of another team, you know I never do”.

The 29-year-old, who worked under Arteta at City for many years, has been frozen out of Enzo Mareca's squad at Stamford Bridge as he frantically looks for a way out before the 11pm deadline.

Other reports suggest that Sterling has been offered out to Arsenal in the last few days, and it is something which the north Londoners are genuinely considering, as they scour the market for alternatives to Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka.

Sterling holds private talks with Arteta over joining Arsenal

According to journalist 'Sam C', who works for The United Stand and That's Football TV under that alias, Sterling has already spoken with Arteta about joining Arsenal on deadline day.

"As per others, Understand that possibility of Raheem Sterling joining Arsenal is alive," said the reporter.

"It’s not advanced, as it stands, but club working out internally if they want to go for it and what formula they’d like to go with, if so. Told Raheem has already spoken to Mikel Arteta about the possibility of this happening. Chelsea - still interested in Sancho deal."

The Premier League star has quite a record in the English top flight, having scored 123 goals while registering a further 62 assists across 379 appearances. He's enjoyed spells at Liverpool, City and Chelsea, all while winning trophies galore and amassing 82 caps for England.

Depending on the fee and finances involved, he'd be quite the final day capture, just two years after joining Chelsea for an initial fee of around £48 million.