Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are thought to be eyeing up a cut-price move to sign a Premier League player on a free transfer this summer.

Arsenal transfer rumours

The Gunners are entering the business stage of the season still looking for glory in both the top flight and the Champions League.

They currently top the Premier League standings and are preparing to take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, however, behind the scenes, work appears to be underway ahead of the summer transfer window.

Edu Gaspar and Arsenal didn’t make a signing in January, with their business being completed in the summer, and the same could be done ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

In regards to new additions, a striker appears to be top of the wishlist, with Arsenal in pole position to sign Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres. The Gunners are also readying a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and at the back, a new target has emerged.

Arsenal eyeing Tosin Adarabioyo move

According to HITC, Arsenal and Manchester United are the latest sides to be eyeing up a move for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, with Arteta and Erik ten Hag’s sides keeping tabs on the player's situation.

The defender’s £40,000-a-week deal at Craven Cottage expires at the end of the season, with rivals Everton, Liverpool, Newcastle United and West Ham United also keen on the defender, who is ‘set to utilise his impending free agency and move for nothing this summer’.

A move seems to appeal to all the clubs mentioned due to the current Profit and Sustainability issues impacting on the Premier League, however, AC Milan, Juventus, Lyon and Marseille are also keen on the 26-year-old.

Tosin Adarabioyo's best performances 2023/24 WhoScored rating Fulham 5-0 West Ham 8.44/10 Everton 1-1* Fulham 8.25/10 Fulham 1-1 Liverpool 7.86/10 Fulham 3-0 Brighton 7.59/10 Fulham 5-0 Nottingham Forest 7.31/10

After scoring the winning penalty against Everton in the EFL Cup this season, Marco Silva praised Adarabioyo, calling him a “special player”.

“He is a key player for us. He is one of the leaders in our dressing room and we need these guys to step in in the right moments and he did it.

“The way he can defend the box but also on the ball he is a special player for me, the way I want to play, the way he can build (from the back). For three months we missed him but he has just played the last four or five games and he is getting better and better.

“A great performance from him against Everton and to be able to take the last decision to be deciding the game he deserves all the credit.”

Of course, Arteta already knows the player well after their time at Manchester City together, with Adarabioyo coming through the ranks at the Etihad, making eight senior appearances but also heading out on loan to Blackburn Rovers and West Brom before a permanent move to Fulham in 2020.

Since then, he has gone from strength to strength in London, becoming a regular at the back and gaining plenty of Premier League experience, and a move to the Emirates could be one to watch.