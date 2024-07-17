Arsenal are believed to be admirers of a £160,000-per-week midfield alternative to the heavily-linked Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino, and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is especially keen.

Arsenal plotting summer move for Mikel Merino

Widespread reports from both England and Spain have claimed that the north Londoners have their eyes on Merino to upgrade Arteta's midfield, coming after the departure of Mohamed Elneny on a free and amid the uncertain future of Thomas Partey.

Partey's contract expires in under 11 months and he has been widely tipped to leave Arsenal this summer, after making just 14 Premier League appearances last season. In the event of the Ghanaian's departure, Arteta will need another midfielder to replace him.

The club sought to extend Jorginho's contract by an additional year to provide Arteta with a Declan Rice partner for 2024/2025, but another capable body is needed in that area as Arsenal look to challenge Man City in another Premier League title race.

Merino, who could be available for as little as £20 million with his Sociedad contract expiring next year, has emerged as a key midfield target. Sam Dean of The Telegraph backs that Arsenal are plotting a move to sign Merino in the coming weeks, with the 28-year-old fresh off the back of an excellent Euro 2024 campaign with Spain.

The former Newcastle United midfielder scored the winner against hosts Germany in their 2-1 quarter-final and played a key role in their run to glory at the expense of England last Sunday.

Mikel Merino's stats in all competitions for Real Sociedad last season Appearances 45 Goals 8 Assists 5 Bookings 14 Minutes played 3,601 Transfermarkt

Merino also made 45 appearances in all competitions for Sociedad last season, scoring eight goals and assisting five others in that time, with his potential price tag alerting a host of elite European sides.

It won't be easy for Arsenal sporting director Edu to strike a quick deal, as the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also believed to be targeting Merino.

Arsenal interested in signing Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes

According to GiveMeSport, in terms of potential Merino alternatives, £160,000-per-week Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes has admirers at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are apparently interested in signing Guimaraes and Arteta is a "huge" admirer, but there are doubts over whether a deal could be done given the potential cost of an operation now that the Brazilian's release clause has expired.

"He was brilliant. He deserved it [player of the match]. He scored two wonderful goals. His all-round performance, I thought, was magnificent," said Alan Shearer on Guimaraes after his performance in a 3-2 Magpies win over Nottingham Forest earlier this year.

"Everything good about Newcastle, he was at the heart of it. Whether he was keeping the ball, protecting the ball, adding that little bit of quality with his passing, his movement, his ability to find space that not many others can.

"He's got a great relationship with the fans and rightly so. He's a lovely man and a very, very good footballer."