Arsenal have made an approach to sign one club's "unstoppable" 28 y/o as Mikel Arteta decides a member of his squad is surplus to requirements.

Arteta chasing league title while Edu makes Arsenal transfer plans

The Gunners have been in sensational form going forward recently, scoring 31 goals in their last seven Premier League matches, but reports suggest that sporting director Edu is still planning to sign a new attacker for Arsenal.

As Arteta attempts to guide Arsenal to their first league title in 20 years, links surround the likes of Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Wolves winger Pedro Neto as they seek to add even more firepower.

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott, following their 1-0 defeat to FC Porto in the Champions League recently, told BBC Radio 5 Live (via The Metro) that Edu needs to sign a new striker.

"It’s really quite obvious to see there with all the set pieces, Arsenal are a really big team, but if you’ve got someone like that [Toney] in your team as well," said Walcott.

"Missing [Gabriel] Jesus tonight as well who is a different sort of No.9, again, there’s no one else to call upon. Kai Havertz is not a striker, I think he’s done really well but I don’t think he’s a standard No.9.

Arsenal's top scorers in the league Goals (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 13 Kai Havertz 7 Leandro Trossard 7 Gabriel Martinelli 6 Martin Odegaard 6

"That is something I feel that Edu and Mikel will be discussing in the summer, I’m pretty sure about that. I know we’re talking about someone who is not at the club but you play different with certain players up front, I remember playing with [Olivier] Giroud up front I played differently.

"Having a big man up front, the wingers would bounce it off him, [Bukayo] Saka and [Gabriel] Martinelli would have an absolute field day."

A new number nine is reportedly on the agenda at Arsenal, with Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins seen as a Toney alternative.

Arsenal make Watkins approach as Nketiah decision made

That is according to CaughtOffside, who also explains that Arsenal have made an approach to sign Watkins by asking for information on the Englishman.

This comes as Eddie Nketiah no longer features as part of Arteta's plans, and while Toney is seen as top of Arsenal's striker shortlist, Watkins is another player they admire.

The 28-year-old, called "unstoppable" by Jamie Carragher, has scored an incredible 16 goals and bagged a further 10 assists in 27 top-flight games this term - becoming a key star for Unai Emery as the former Arsenal boss chases a Champions League qualifying place.

Watkins, though, signed a new five-year deal at Villa Park last October. If the north Londoners are serious about stealing away Emery's star striker, they may have to pay a pretty penny for the privilege, making this one to keep an eye on.