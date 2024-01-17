Arsenal sporting director Edu has seemingly cast his eye on a new transfer target, as a report suggests one young attacking gem could join in January.

Edu plotting ways to strengthen this month

Despite the club facing many roadblocks in their pursuit of new signings, mainly their financial restrictions, Edu has still publicly admitted that transfer planning has taken place.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

"You need to put in a lot of effort and energy and dedicate a lot of time, but of course in January and the summer, it does intensify a bit," said Edu on this January window just before it opened.

"We are prepared. We have big people around the club to support me and the decisions. We always have our targets - it is important to be prepared for every single scenario - that is very important.

"We have so many people working on one signing - we have people who are in recruitment, leader of operations and it’s a big team effort to sign one player so that is what makes me proud because the way we are working and connecting as a club, that is what makes me so proud because I am part of it, but what makes me very happy is the way we are working today."

Arsenal have been repeatedly linked with the signing of a new striker, with many reports suggesting they're serious contenders for the likes of Ivan Toney, but the club are set to demand an "unbelievable" price (Thomas Frank).

Arteta is also believed to be keen on new full-backs and a midfielder (Miguel Delaney), but FFP limitations and the fact they spent over £200 million last summer means they'll have to be careful.

Reliable transfer source Fabrizio Romano has still hinted at the possibility of an Arsenal signing this month, and there are many links emerging to star players as we approach the business end.

Arsenal are said to have made a bid for Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri recently, while reports in early January claimed they had opened talks over a move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana (Sacha Tavolieri).

Now, according to a report by French newspaper L'Equipe on Tuesday (via Sport Witness), Arsenal have their eyes on Angers SCO forward Jean-Mattéo Bahoya.

L'Equipe suggests Bahoya could join Arsenal in January

Arsenal are apparently "attentive" to Bahoya's situation as the Frenchman enjoys an eye-catching season in Ligue 2, scoring five goals and registering two assists in 19 appearances.

The 18-year-old has been subject to recent "advances" from unnamed interested sides, and L'Equipe state a January move for Bahoya "isn't to be excluded" - suggesting Arsenal could get him this month if they lodge a serious pursuit.

He's contracted until 2026, so it remains to be seen what type of fee Angers would demand for their teen sensation.