A report this week has shared what Newcastle United will demand to entertain selling star striker Alexander Isak, with Arsenal handed a potentially seismic summer discount, contrary to information from other media sources.

Mikel Arteta wants Alexander Isak as top Arsenal target

It is no secret that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of the Swede behind-closed-doors, and it really isn't hard to see why, as Isak currently stands out as the Premier League's most in-form marksman right now.

A less-than-ideal week saw Arsenal knocked out of the Carabao Cup semi-finals by Isak's Newcastle, with Eddie Howe's side sailing through to the final at Wembley after an impressive 4-0 win over the north Londoners on aggregate.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Leicester City (away) February 15th West Ham (home) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (away) February 26th Man United (away) March 9th Chelsea (home) March 16th

Isak played a starring role in their win over Arsenal at St. James' Park on Wednesday evening, further emphasising why Arteta is so privately keen on bringing the former Real Sociedad sensation to the Emirates Stadium.

Reliable journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic recently stated that Isak is "top" of Arteta's wishlist when it comes to possible Arsenal striker signings, claiming those within the club believe he's "perfect" for their system.

“The way he [Isak] has developed and flourished is just spectacular, and it probably makes Arsenal rue their missed opportunity," said Ornstein.

"There’s no doubt that he is the player that Mikel Arteta has at the top of his list. If he was to sign a striker, he’s seen as perfect for Arsenal’s system and everything he offers. But Newcastle fans will hate hearing that, because they’ve got him under contract for a few years yet. He’s their key player. He’s at the centre of what they and their Saudi-led ownership are doing."

It would surely take huge money to even get Newcastle thinking about the idea of conducting a deal with Arsenal over the 25-year-old, who's bagged a verySAky impressive 19 goals and five assists in 27 total appearances this campaign.

Sky Sports journalist Pete Graves recently claimed that the fee could be as high as £200 million, but now a Spanish media source states that the asking price is far lower, albeit still very expensive.

What Newcastle United are demanding to sell Alexander Isak

According to the report from Spain, Newcastle are actually demanding around £125 million for Isak, with Arsenal handed a potential £75 million discount on his previously mooted £200 million valuation.

In any case, Arteta's side will still need to smash their transfer record to strike a possible agreement for Isak, and quite rightfully so. The Scandinavian superstar has barely hit his prime years, and he's currently outperforming all of his Premier League counterparts in an exceptional run of form.

“For me he’s the best striker around,” said teammate Bruno Guimaraes to Sky Sports after Newcastle's 2-0 win over Arsenal. “Nobody is performing better than him. We are lucky to have him and I hope he can keep it going.”