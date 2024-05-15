Arsenal have now made contact with an £80 million-plus player through reaching out to his reps, but he's also wanted by Pep Guardiola's Man City.

Edu seeking new midfielder for Arsenal as Partey future in doubt

Heading into the final 12 months of his contract, midfielder Thomas Partey could well leave the Emirates Stadium this summer after four memorable years.

The Ghanaian, barring injury absences and this campaign, has been a mainstay under Mikel Arteta since signing from Atletico Madrid in 2020. Partey has helped to bridge Arsenal from mediocrity to sure-fire title contention since his arrival, making 114 appearances in all competitions.

Thomas Partey's best league performances for Arsenal this season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal 7.59 Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea 7.48 Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth 7.44 Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest 7.06 Arsenal 2-2 Fulham 6.96

However, it is now believed that Arsenal are open to summer offers for Partey, who is also attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. Indeed, Saudi Pro League sides are considering a "lucrative" contract offer to tempt Partey away from Arsenal, so this could feasibly be the 30-year-old's final year at Hale End.

In the background, sporting director Edu and Gunners transfer chiefs are said to be weighing up replacements for him. The likes of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi have been heavily linked recently, alongside more cheap options like £34 million Borussia Monchengladbach ace Manu Kone.

Perhaps the most exciting midfielder who Arsenal could look to bring in is Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazil international has been a phenomenon under Eddie Howe yet again this season, chalking up six goals and six assists in 35 Premier League starts.

Some reports have even claimed Edu is ready to sell Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe just to fund a deal for Guimaraes, who will soon be the subject of a temporary £100 million release clause.

However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal could potentially do a deal for less.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Jacobs claims Arsenal have approached Guimaraes and his reps over joining them this summer, alongside title rivals Man City.

While his £100 million release clause comes into play soon, it is claimed that an offer in excess of £80 million could be enough.

“Newcastle also don’t want to lose Bruno Guimaraes, but the decision could be taken out of their hands if someone triggers his £100m release clause, which is valid between late May and the end of June,” Jacobs said.

“As long as the clause is active, Newcastle are going to simply point to its value, but it’s understood offers exceeding £80m could be entertained should Guimaraes wish to leave for a Champions League club.

“It should be stressed, Guimaraes is happy at Newcastle, but it’s also true that both Manchester City and Arsenal have made contact with his camp."