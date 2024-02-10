Arsenal's focus is fully on the Premier League title race in this current moment, as they look to leapfrog both Manchester City and Liverpool to secure the silverware. Off the pitch, however, they could be ready to splash the cash again after a quiet January transfer window. And that could see them take full advantage of a dilemma facing another top flight side.

Arsenal transfer news

Whilst signing a replacement for the potentially departing Thomas Partey and finally finding a solution to their striker problems seem to be Arsenal's two priorities when it comes to future incomings, Mikel Arteta could yet look to improve other aspects of his squad. In a long summer window, those in North London will likely be linked with moves for Martin Zubimendi, Amadou Onana and Ivan Toney once more in a repeat of previous windows. This time, however, they could yet step up their chase.

The Gunners could be in their best position to land the world's best players since the glory days of Arsene Wenger if they secure the Premier League title this season - something their recent victory over Liverpool could go a long way towards.

On top of targets such as Toney and Zubimendi, the Gunners could also finally move for another long-term target in Pedro Neto. According to TeamTalk, Arsenal are ready to pounce should Wolves need to sell Neto this summer.

As per Football Insider, via TeamTalk's report, the Midlands club must sell before they can buy again in the summer window, with their price to sell the Portugal winger likely to be around the £60m mark as they face a desperate situation to recoup some spending power in the face of Financial Fair Play problems.

Related Arsenal star who cost nothing is now worth more than Phil Foden Arsenal are a club on the rise, and much of that is thanks to this gem and his exploits on the pitch.

Arteta reportedly wants to add more competition to his wide players and Neto could be the perfect player to do exactly that, given how he's starred for Wolves this season.

"Special" Neto can compete with Martinelli

Finally back to his best after some frustrating spells on the sidelines, Neto has been a key part of a Wolves side taking the fight to the Premier League's top six this season - beating Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. By welcoming Neto, Arteta will get competition for wide places, and specifically for Gabriel Martinelli, who the winger can go stride for stride with.

Stats (via FBref) Pedro Neto Gabriel Martinelli Goals 2 5 Assists 8 2 Take-on Success 42.6% 36.6% Ball Recoveries 63 62 Progressive Carries 67 96

Arsenal legend David Seaman is certainly a fan of Neto too, saying via TeamTalk: “He’s special. He’s a special player. He seems to have that low centre of gravity where he can move both ways. That makes him harder to read, because you don’t know which way he’s going to go.”

When the summer arrives, The 23-year-old could be one to watch, with his form so far this season that of a player who is on course to reach the very top of European football.