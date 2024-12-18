Arsenal sense they could secure two players from the same club at a minimal cost, with Mikel Arteta's side now potentially looking to raid Greek Süper Lig giants Olympiacos.

Arsenal face Crystal Palace tonight as Mikel Arteta chases Carabao Cup win

The Carabao Cup represents a great opportunity for Arteta to add to his Arsenal trophy-haul.

They take on London neighbours Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium this evening, the first of two clashes against Oliver Glasner's side in quick succession this week, and Arsenal go into it on a run of three consecutive domestic games without scoring a single goal from open play.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15

The Gunners thrashed Monaco 3-0 in the Champions League last week, where Arteta's men displayed a ruthless cutting edge, but in the Premier League, Arsenal haven't bagged a non-set piece strike since their 5-2 win at West Ham in late November.

Arteta will be very eager for his side to start converting their chances on a far more regular basis against English sides, with Arsenal dominating the play against Everton, threatening time and time again, only for Sean Dyche's side to shut them out in a 0-0 draw.

Their lack of proficiency in recent weeks has led to reports that Arsenal are thinking about signing new attackers in January, but Arteta refutes suggestions that his team are too reliant on set plays.

"That’s always the narrative," said Arteta on Arsenal's dead-ball narrative.

"When you score five goals, then another five and another three, you’re not going to talk about it. When you concede, now you don’t have that many clean sheets. When you don’t score a goal you’re going to come back to that. That’s normal, that’s the narrative, but for us it doesn’t change. We want to improve regardless of if we score three or five. Even though we didn’t concede anything on Saturday, there are still things defensively I want to do better. It doesn’t change our work."

In an effort to bolster the squad, with Arsenal looking to establish themselves as one of Europe's most elite sides, their recruitment team, led by interim sporting director Jason Ayto, have their eyes on two rising stars in Greece.

Arsenal eyeing Olympiacos duo Charalampos Kostoulas and Christos Mouzakitis

According to The Boot Room, Arsenal have joined the race to sign Charalampos Kostoulas and Christos Mouzakitis from Olympiacos - with the teenage sensations impressing both domestically and in the Europa League so far this season.

TBR and journalist Graeme Bailey write that Arsenal are "sensing an opportunity for a potential bargain", as both players have contracts expiring in 2026, with Arteta's side sending scouts to run the rule over them last week during Olympiacos' draw against FC Twente.

Christos Mouzakitis in action for Olympiacos

Mouzakitis, who's already been capped by Greece at international level, has impressed in a holding midfield role for Olympiacos - making 16 appearances in all competitions despite his very young age.

Kostoulas, meanwhile, has been dubbed a "wonderkid" to watch out for. The starlet forward has broken into Olympiacos' first team with three goals and an assist in his last five league games, which has apparently attracted attention from N5.