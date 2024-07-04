Arsenal have entered pole position to sign a club's star player after making a more intriguing proposal than Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain.

Edu draws up Arsenal transfer shortlist as summer window begins

We're now over a fortnight into the summer window, and Gunners sporting director Edu has been one of the least busy transfer chiefs in the Premier League so far.

Bar the permanent signing of goalkeeper David Raya - who joins from Brentford in a deal worth around £27 million after spending 2023/2024 on a season-long loan at the Emirates - Arsenal are yet to make a summer signing despite the plethora of rumours.

Arsenal are believed to be targeting a new goalkeeper to replace the exit-bound Aaron Ramsdale, who has been widely tipped to leave, while Edu is also reportedly chasing a new defender, midfielder and forward (Simon Collings).

Arteta's side narrowly missed out on a first Premier League title in 20 years last season, despite pushing eventual champions Man City right to the final day, so the north Londoners are now looking to string together the final pieces of a winning formula.

Arsenal are attempting to sign a new centre-back, even if they conceded the fewest goals of any top flight side last season. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba have been pivotal at the heart of Arteta's defence since the beginning of 2022/2023, but the Spaniard apparently wants a star alternative.

Fewest goals conceded in the Premier League last season Arsenal 29 Man City 34 Liverpool 41 Everton 51 Man United/Crystal Palace 58

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White and Jakub Kiwior are Arteta's available options to cover Saliba and Gabriel, but the aforementioned trio are preferred as makeshift full-back options more often than not.

This has lead to intensified interest in Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori, who is also fresh off the back of an impressive campaign personally at Euro 2024. The Italian was a sore miss for Luciano Spalletti's side against Switzerland in the last 16, and turned heads with some accomplished performances in the group stages.

Arsenal in pole position to sign Calafiori after best offer

Sky journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, writing on his personal website, has an update of his own on Arsenal's widely reported attempts to sign the 22-year-old.

He writes that PSG, Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen are contending for Calafiori as well, but it is the Gunners who are getting "closer and closer".

Edu and co have presented a better project and more "intriguing offer" to the player and club, with Arsenal now in pole position to sign Calafiori ahead of PSG and their London rivals.

The next few days are described as decisive, and it won't be a cheap operation. Much like what's been reported elsewhere, Di Marzio states Calafiori will cost £42 million to prise away from Bologna.