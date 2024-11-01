Arsenal icon Patrick Vieira has had his say on the club's search for a new striker, and who they should bring in for manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal looking at signing new centre-forward to relieve Havertz pressure

Since the beginning of 2024, Kai Havertz has played a starring role for the Gunners in a makeshift false-nine role - beginning where he left off from last campaign with seven goals in 14 appearances across all competitions thus far.

The German's impressive form prompted sporting director Edu Gaspar to hold off on the search for a new striker over the summer, after they missed out on a deal for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, despite making an offer for the Slovenian (Fabrizio Romano).

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4

However, since then, concerns have surrounded the form of Gabriel Jesus. The former Man City star only just got off the mark with his first goal of the season in all competitions against Preston North End in midweek, and that kind of return really isn't good enough for a forward on a reported £265,000-per-week.

This has resulted in reports that Jesus is facing an uncertain future at Arsenal, while the Gunners are believed to be looking at alternatives in the transfer market who can ease the pressure on Havertz's shoulders.

Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic is a rumoured top target for Arteta, among others, with Arsenal also considering a move for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

The Colombia international has found a new lease of life at Villa Park after being heavily linked with a summer exit - scoring eight goals in 14 appearances across all competitions - and Unai Emery's side ultimately rewarded Duran with a bumper new contract.

Arsenal are prepared to bid for Duran regardless, according to some media sources, but the forward will be far harder to prise away from the Midlands than in the summer window.

Some reports believe that Duran could cost nearly £100 million, so Edu and the recruitment team may need to come close to Arsenal's transfer record if they're to strike a deal for the South American starlet.

Patrick Vieira urges Arsenal to sign Jhon Duran

In comments relayed by Football 365, Vieira has urged Arsenal to sign Duran - calling him the right number nine for Arteta whilst hailing the 20-year-old's speed, in-game intelligence and overall ethic as a team player.

“I loved his performance against Bayern Munich,” Vieira said.

“He’s the right player for Arsenal – quick, unselfish, solid in the air, technically skilled, and intelligent in his movement. The question is whether Arsenal can reach their goals with a genuine goalscorer or a false No.9.

“Havertz has performed well since the season’s start and has the potential to fill that role. But as Manchester City have shown, having a pure striker like Haaland makes winning games easier.”