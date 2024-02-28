Arsenal are "more likely" to sign one club's star assist-king over Manchester United and Erik ten Hag this summer.

Edu scouring market for new Arsenal attackers

Despite Arsenal's exceptional form in front of goal since the beginning of 2024, with the Gunners scoring 25 league goals in their last six domestic outings, it remains the case that they wish to bring in a new forward.

Both Wolves star Pedro Neto and Brentford striker Ivan Toney have been heavily linked with moves to north London as far back as last summer, with journalist Dean Jones recently pointing out that Arsenal are convinced either would do a good job following a scouting trip.

"It was an ideal fixture for them to take in those two players. Both of them have been on the radar over the past year, and it was an opportunity to check exactly where each player is at this stage of the season," said Jones to GiveMeSport.

Arsenal's next league fixtures Date Sheffield United March 4th Brentford March 9th Chelsea March 16th Man City March 31st

"To be honest, I think it's beyond the stage of gauging how good either player is. Arsenal are totally convinced that either of them or both of them could work well at the Emirates. There are not really any doubts around that."

Both men have been in fine form for their clubs, with Toney scoring four goals in his last seven league games. Neto, meanwhile, has registered an impressive team-high 10 assists in 20 appearances under Gary O'Neil this season.

Neto's exciting, direct style of play could gift manager Mikel Arteta with a very bright and capable attacking option. The 23-year-old, who'd also come with high resale value, could be a fantastic alternative to Bukayo Saka, with Fabrizio Romano even calling him "underrated" and "perfect" for the north Londoners.

"Neto was already on Arsenal’s radar years ago, he’s always been appreciated but there are also other clubs interested, so nothing is guaranteed," said Romano to CaughtOffside via OneFootball.

“Personally, I think Neto is a very, very good player, underrated at some points. He’d be a perfect fit for Arsenal, in my view. Let’s see how the situation will evolve in the next few months.”

Now, another journalist in Ben Jacobs has shared an update on Arteta's chances of landing the Portuguese.

Arsenal "more likely" to sign Neto than Man United

Other suitors for Neto include Man United and north London rivals Tottenham, but according to Jacobs, Arsenal are a "more likely" destination for Neto than Ten Hag's side.

“I think that Arsenal and Spurs are more likely destinations for Neto, at this point," said Jacobs to GiveMeSport.

"We know the Tottenham interest is historical, and I would expect Arsenal to consider Neto this summer as one of a few targets in that position. But both of the north London clubs will also be well aware that Wolves - because he is still well contracted - will be looking for a club-record sale.

“They will be very firm on price. You can understand why, in an inflated market, where many attackers and midfielders have gone for in excess of £70million.”