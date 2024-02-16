Arsenal have entered pole position to sign a "pacey" and "skilful" striker who could cost as little as £50 million this summer.

Edu and Arteta seek new striker signing

Since last summer, the north London club have been repeatedly linked with new centre-forward options as manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu seek to add more firepower.

Napoli star Victor Osimhen has been among Arsenal's striker targets, according to reports, while Brentford star Ivan Toney is a big name who continues to be mentioned in tandem with the title chasers.

Arteta boasts just Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as his number nine options right now, with the club arguably lacking a proven 20-plus goal-per-season striker to really give them an extra bit of cutting edge in the penalty area.

Club legends like Ray Parlour have been adamant that Arsenal should sign a striker, especially if they wish to keep pace with England's most elite sides, like Man City and Liverpool.

"I do think Arsenal need to strengthen up front as we had four top strikers in my day with Bergkamp, Henry, Wiltord, Kanu and also Jeffers would pop up with a few goals," Parlour exclusively told FFC during the January transfer window.

"Arsenal have two main recognised strikers in Jesus and Nketiah. It’s very tough in January to get the striker you want, so I trust Edu and Mikel to get it right and maybe a loan could happen."

While Arsenal opted against strengthening Arteta's ranks in the winter, which could be down to them spending over £200 million last summer, this upcoming window will hand Edu and co another opportunity to finally land a new centre-forward.

Toney in particular will continue to be mentioned in the weeks leading up to summer, as he is fully expected to leave Brentford.

Arsenal in pole position to sign Toney

Sharing an update on their links to the 27-year-old, journalist Wayne Veysey, writing for Football Insider, says Arsenal are in pole position to sign Toney as the Bees already look for his replacement.

Other reports suggest he could cost as little as £50 million given the Englishman's contract situation, with his deal set to expire in 2025. There will still be fierce competition for Toney's signature, but it appears the Gunners are a favourite destination as things stand.

Scoring three goals in his last four games since returning from a lengthy on-field ban, there is little denying Toney is a proven English top flight striker, and he's also been revered for his pace.

"He’s scored goals wherever he’s been and the past few years he’s been a handful in every game in any league. I’m a big fan of his and I think he’ll do really well," Hermann Hreidarsson told talkSPORT.

"It’s down to him [how far he goes]. He’s got a bit of everything. He’s powerful, he’s pacey and skilful. Year-by-year your football IQ goes up. He’s a world-class player and it’s down to him. He can go wherever he wants."