Arsenal have entered pole position to sign a "phenomenal" 25-year-old star who could leave for less than his widely rumoured price.

Arsenal making transfer plans for summer window

The Gunners could end up being one of this summer's busier sides after a pretty quiet January window, where sporting director Edu opted not to do any business at all.

Reliable Arsenal transfer journalist Charles Watts recently claimed that they're eyeing up a striker, wide attacker and midfielder for manager Mikel Arteta this summer, coming as the Spaniard attempts to clinch his side their first league title in 20 years.

They've been linked with a new number nine for around a year, and they continue to be so despite having scored an exceptional 33 league goals over their last eight league games.

Of the options who could be available to them, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is a name repeatedly mentioned, as is Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

"It's no great secret that Arsenal want to sign a striker this summer. When the window opens it will be the priority, along with a midfielder and potentially another wide attacker," Watts said.

"It will be interesting to see whether they move for Victor Osimhen. He, like Toney, is a player they like and I know that his representatives have visited Arsenal's training ground for talks with Edu.

Arsenal's top scorers in the league this season Goals Bukayo Saka 13 Declan Rice 6 Martin Odegaard 6 Gabriel Martinelli 6 Gabriel Magalhaes 4

"Those talks took place in the summer when Arsenal eventually signed Gabriel Jesus. Jesus was always the priority that year, but Osimhen was definitely a player they viewed as a serious alternative.

"That interest will remain, but the Nigerian could prove to be too costly an option in a summer given Arsenal want to spread their budget around as they look to take the squad to the next level."

Another name to have emerged consistently in recent weeks is Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal sources have described Gyokeres as "phenomenal" (Football Insider), with Arteta's side holding a very serious interest as we approach the summer transfer window.

The Sweden international has scored 22 goals in 24 Primeira Liga starts this season, registering a further 10 assists, and a report this week has shed light on Edu's chances of signing him this summer.

Arsenal in pole position to sign Gyokeres

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are currently seen as the favourites to sign Gyokeres as they gauge the cost of a potential deal behind the scenes.

There have been suggestions that the former Coventry City star won't leave for a penny less than his £85 million release clause, but CaughtOffside claim that a deal is likely able to be done for less than this.

While it would still be at "significant cost", Arsenal are apparently better placed to move for Gyokeres over their rivals because of the leg work they've put into a move already.