Arsenal have held talks with the agents of Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount as they scour the market for midfield additions, according to reports.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

Mikel Arteta's side, after missing out on the Premier League title to champions Man City, will now be looking to build upon this campaign by strengthening this summer.

Guaranteed Champions League football for next season, Arsenal could view this season as a real success considering they didn't even finish in the top four last year, having been pipped there by Spurs at the end of 2021/2022.

Now, however, their pull in the transfer market could be far greater given their serious challenge for the league this season and European football secured for 22/23 - with Gunners transfer chief Edu now getting to work.

He's already confirmed that plans for new signings are well and truly underway, explaining to ESPN via 90min recently:

"Our planning has already been done. It has already reached the owners. Now, we're taking things step by step. We're focused on how we will finish the season, but we've put in the planning and I'm very excited."

As well as the likes of West Ham star Declan Rice, who is reliably believed to be a top target, those Arsenal plans could apparently include Chelsea's Mount as well.

According to a report by The Daily Mail and journalist Simon Jones, Arsenal have been in contact with the represenatives of the England international.

Indeed, the north Londoners have apparently "held talks" with Mount's entourage as they look to shore up Arteta's midfield, both defensively and further forward.

The 24-year-old's contract at Chelsea is due to expire in 2024, giving the Stamford Bridge side and owner Todd Boehly limited time to sell him on.

Who is Mason Mount?

The west Londoners have reportedly placed a £70 million price tag on Mount's head despite his contract situation, but if past form and praise is anything to go by, he could be a great option for Arsenal.

The Three Lions ace registered an impressive 21 goal contributions in the league alone last season (11 goals, 10 assists), and those numbers highlight an excellent playmaker when at this very best (WhoScored).

Mount has been called a "quality" player by pundit Gabriel Agonlahor, with fellow ex-professional Rio Ferdinand also saying this on his podcast 'Vibe with FIVE' (via The Sun):