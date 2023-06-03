Arsenal have reportedly been in contact over a possible move for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund.

What’s the latest Arenal transfer news involving Hojlund?

The Gunners appear to be making plans to bolster Mikel Arteta’s side after an impressive Premier League season. A second-place finish behind Manchester City ensures that Arsenal will be back in the Champions League for the first time since the 2016/17 season, and reinforcements are seemingly wanted.

An offer for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice looks set to be submitted in the coming weeks, whereas talks are reportedly underway for Fenerbahce attacking midfielder Arda Guler.

Another target appears to be Hojlund, however, Arsenal aren’t the only side interested. 90min shared a transfer update involving Hojlund in the last 48 hours, claiming that the player would like to secure a move this summer but Atalanta won’t let him go on the cheap.

The Serie A side want at least £55m for the forward’s services, with Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United keen. Arsenal are also named in the report, who state that the Gunners, alongside Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, have been in contact with Atalanta and with Hojlund’s representatives.

Who is Rasmus Hojlund?

Hojlund is just 20 years of age and is an out-and-out centre-forward who already has five goals in four games for Denmark. He was valued at just €1m at the end of 2021 by Transfermarkt, however, today, that figure stands at €35m, showing his impressive rise.

Journalist Sacha Pisani described the forward as “scary quick”, with Hojlund scoring nine times and providing four assists in 33 Atalanta appearances. Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini also highlighted the player’s pace and described his technical quality as remarkable. He said:

"Hojlund has this spirit, energy, intensity, but also technical quality that is just remarkable. He still has so much margin for improvement, too. He has very similar characteristics to Haaland.

"Hojlund's so quick, he’s under 11 seconds over 100m & that’s not even trying very hard. Considering his height, he has a low centre of gravity & can move his legs very fast. I am convinced he’ll have a great career, he just gets stronger every day."

Should Arsenal come out on top in the race for the forward’s services, you could say the Gunners may have a future star on their hands and someone different to rival the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in attack with his speed and height, the fact that he is left-footed and someone who also stands at 6ft 2.

It could well be one to watch in what may prove to be a busy summer for Arsenal, as they look to build on a solid season nder Arteta.