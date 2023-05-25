Wolves star Ruben Neves "would seriously consider" joining Arsenal if his proposed move to Barcelona falls through, according to reports.

Who could join Arsenal this summer?

The Gunners and Edu have been preparing for this summer transfer window behind-closed-doors, with the sporting director admitting as much a recent interview with ESPN (via 90min):

"Maybe this season we can go to one or two players. Today, we have a much more balanced squad," said Edu."Our planning has already been done. It has already reached the owners. Now, we're taking things step by step. We're focused on how we will finish the season, but we've put in the planning and I'm very excited."

In terms of who Arsenal could sign, it is reliably believed that reinforcing manager Mikel Arteta's midfield options is a top priority, with West Ham star Declan Rice and Brighton's Moises Caicedo on their list of targets.

As well as the aforementioned duo, Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan and Mason Mount of Chelsea are of interest to the north Londoners.

New targets like Leicester City playmaker James Maddison have also entered the frame recently, with one Spanish source now making an intriguing claim on Neves.

Arsenal have apparently shown an interest in the Portugal international who is thought to be closing in on a move to Barcelona.

However, despite his proposed transfer to the Camp Nou, it is believed that Neves "would seriously consider" joining Arteta's side if his Barca deal fails to materialize.

Arsenal could be a fall-back option for the midfielder whose priority is to join the La Liga giants, yet he would apparently really think about a move to north London as an alternative.

Who is Ruben Neves?

Neves, who is thought to be valued at around £45 million by reliable sections of the press, has been a star player under Julen Lopetegui - averaging Wolves' highest match rating per 90 of any regular (WhoScored).

He's contributed for Wolves both further forward and in defence - with only Joao Gomes making more successful tackles per 90 than Neves in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has also averaged Wolves' highest rate of attempts at goal per 90 in the top flight, with their keeper Jose Sa saying this on his teammate last year (via The Express and Star).