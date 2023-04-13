Journalist Dean Jones has been left 'surprised' by rumoured Arsenal talks to sign Leicester City star Youri Tielemans, sharing his own update.

What's the latest on Tielemans to Arsenal?

The midfielder has been repeatedly linked with a move to north London this summer as his Foxes contract ticks down to expiry this summer. Indeed, there have been claims of Arsenal negotiations with Tielemans' representatives recently from a variety of different sources.

Both TEAMtalk and Football Insider reported last week that the Gunners have held discussions with the agents of Tielemans, coming after he was a real transfer target for Arsenal last summer. Ben Jacobs even stated at the time that he would love to join them with links re-emerging this year.

Tielemans has been tipped as a summer target amid sporting director Edu's alleged search for midfield options. The likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, to name a few, are also apparently in Arsenal's thinking for the 2023/24 season.

The 25-year-old will be available on a Bosman deal at the end of this season as things stand, potentially motivating the Gunners to reignite their interest according to recent reports.

However, speaking to GiveMeSport, reporter Jones has offered quite a different update of his own contrary to the aforementioned claims of talks being held.

He says that Arsenal hold a long-standing interest in Tielemans, calling it 'common knowledge', but also explains there is now 'desire' to move beyond the Leicester dynamo.

Jones explained:

"I have been surprised to see reports of talks being opened around this because as far as I'm aware, any talks with Tielemans aren't that recent. "Arsenal do have a long-term interest in him, they obviously know about his availability, that's common knowledge. "But, there has also been a desire to move beyond him now because of the way the team has progressed so fast."

Should Arsenal move on from Tielemans?

The former Monaco star hit double figures for goal contributions in both the 2020/21 and 2021/22 Premier League campaigns (WhoScored).

However, Tielemans hasn't been able to hit those same heights this year, scoring just three goals and assisting one other in the top flight.

He does still stand out as one of Leicester's best-performing players by average match rating, though, with the international's status as a soon-to-be free agent coming as an attractive incentive for clubs to move.

There are both pros and cons to this potential swoop from an Arsenal perspective as Tielemans' debatable drop in form could deter Edu and co. Yet, his availability without a transfer fee could also be quite enticing.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal do end up considering a move after being so heavily linked last year, but going by Jones' update, their interest isn't quite as intense as previously suggested.