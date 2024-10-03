Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are preparing an ambitious bid to sign a "world-class" Arsenal player for Luis Enrique, and funnily enough, had a brilliant game against them in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Arsenal beat PSG 2-0 as Arteta maintains unbeaten start

Mikel Arteta was handed one of his toughest tests of the season earlier this week, but the Gunners came through it unscathed - beating PSG 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium and maintaining their unbeaten start in all competitions.

Goals from Kai Havertz - who rose above Gianluigi Donnarumma to nod home a cross from Leandro Trossard - and Bukayo Saka's tame free-kick sealed a vital three points in the new Champions League format and impressed on-lookers.

Arsenal took a quick-fire two-goal lead in the first half and went on to manage the game very well, showcasing their defensive solidarity yet again and threatening to extend their lead on multiple occasions.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Southampton (home) October 5 Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10

Thomas Partey impressed in midfield against PSG, winning all of his duels, and fellow star Declan Rice also helped Arsenal thwart Enrique's side with a dominant display.

Funnily enough, reports claim PSG have been monitoring a few of Arsenal's star players, including elite-level defender William Saliba - who had a fine game against the French heavyweights alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

The centre-back and Gabriel have formed an exceptional partnership since the beginning of 2022/2023 - arguably the Premier League's best centre-back duo - and this hasn't gone unnoticed at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in signing Saliba, alongside the likes of Real Madrid, with some of Europe's biggest sides on the hunt for elite-level defenders.

PSG preparing "ambitious" £83m bid to sign Saliba from Arsenal

According to reports out of Spain, it is believed PSG are preparing an "ambitious" £83 million bid to sign Saliba from Arsenal, even if Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar have adopted a 'not-for-sale' stance right now.

That being said, there is also the belief that an offer of that size could get Arsenal thinking, as it is claimed a potential £83m approach could make the north Londoners "reconsider" their stance.

It would be a real blow to lose Saliba to PSG, but other reports state that the 23-year-old's exit is pretty unlikely at this moment in time, given just how imperative he is to Arteta and the club's title charge.

"At the moment, whether it’s PSG, Real Madrid or another top European club, it’s very hard to see them being able to prise Saliba away from Arsenal," said Ligue 1 expert and journalist Jonathan Johnson to CaughtOffside recently.

"He’s one of their top talents at the moment, and one of the best defenders in world football, and after a strong showing at the Euros he’s shown he’s in that world-class bracket. I think now that Mikel Arteta’s future has also been cleared up, I think Saliba will be looked at as a player that the Gunners hope to keep as a key cornerstone for the team.

“For the moment, I can’t see anyone going in for Saliba while he remains such a key part of that Arsenal project, but, depending on what happens this season, who knows, perhaps a scenario could develop that presents an opportunity for one of these top European clubs to sound out his situation.”