As one eye turns to the summer window Edu Gaspar will be eager to provide Arsenal with the signings necessary to allow them to dominate in the Premier League next year, even if it involves stealing targets off their rivals.

Gunners hunt attacking reinforcements

Despite being anything but short of goalmouth action this season, it is no secret that Mikel Arteta wants to use this summer to make additions to his attack. Relying heavily on Bukayo Saka to deliver on the goals front, it is vital that Arsenal shift the attacking onus off one player and build a more balanced attack led by a recognised number nine.

Arsenal's links to Brentford's Ivan Toney have been virtually nonstop since the striker returned from suspension whilst Pedro Neto has been another name often touted for a move to North London, albeit for a different role of course. More abstract approaches have seen Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens reportedly on the Gunners' radar, who could demand a £26million fee to tempt him away from Germany.

Regardless of who ends up arriving at the Emirates, it is evident that Arsenal need a new forward signing this summer. In their quest for attacking firepower, the Gunners may end up beating their North London rivals to one of their top targets.

Arsenal enter race to sign Kilicsoy

As reported in Turkey, via Sport Witness, Arsenal are now in the race to sign Semih Kilicsoy. A Spurs target for several weeks, Arsenal are just one of many clubs now throwing their hats into the ring to secure the teenager's signature.

The Besiktas youngster has earned acclaim back in his home country, firing his side into the race for European football. Aged just 18-years-old, Kilicsoy's goalscoring stats make for excellent reading with the forward returning nine goals and one assist in just twelve starts.

The pick of these performances was the brace the youngster scored in last month's 2-0 victory over third-placed Trabzonspor, a vital win in the race for Europa League football.

Already a first team regular at one of Turkey's top sides, there is no doubt that Kilicsoy's future lies beyond his homeland and at one of Europe's elite sides. Stellar performances in the league have seen Kilicsoy earn plaudits from across the Turkish game. Former Galatasary goalkeeper, Ahmed Bulut branded the forward "Turkey’s rising star", whilst Turkish legend and former Barcelona player Arda Turan also sees Kilicsoy going right to the top.

"He, too, will reach very good places like Arda Guler. He will first make a great contribution to Besiktas and then become a world star.”

With a host of Europe's elite sides also joining the race to sign Kilicsoy, Besiktas can likely stick whatever price tag they like on the youngster. Regardless of where he plays his football next season, it will be a kick in the teeth for Spurs fans if he signs for their rivals after being linked with them for so long.