A mega-money £650,000-per-week contract was offered to an Arsenal star in the summer window by a team from the Saudi Pro League before choosing to remain in the Premier League to play for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal enjoy excellent summer window with £91m spent

The signings of goalkeeper David Raya on a permanent deal from Brentford, Riccardo Calafiori in a multi-million-pound move from Bologna, midfielder Mikel Merino, goalkeeper Neto and Raheem Sterling rounded off what was a superb window for sporting director Edu Gaspar.

Arsenal spent below £100 million - £91 million, to be exact - on the new recruits who have greatly strengthened Arteta's ranks ahead of a hopeful Premier League title challenge with Man City.

Two of those deals, for Sterling and Neto, came on deadline day - with loan moves to the Emirates Stadium for both men emerging at the eleventh hour. Arsenal perhaps saved their most blockbuster transfer for last in Sterling, who was the final player to complete a move to Arsenal before Friday night's 11pm deadline.

Raheem Sterling's all-time stats for Chelsea Goals 19 Assists 12 Yellow cards 13 Red cards 0 Minutes played 5,335

The 29-year-old, who hasn't been selected for England since the Three Lions' 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar, will be looking to force his way back into international contention, and his switch across London could help him do just that after being frozen out by Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

"Joining Arsenal is really an unbelievable feeling. I’m buzzing. This is a perfect fit for me," said Sterling on his dramatic late transfer to the Gunners.

"You see the journey the boys are on, and the hunger, and I keep saying again, the togetherness is something I’m looking to be part of.”

Following Sterling's switch, Arteta has revealed that Arsenal are planning to get the former Man City star involved as soon as possible, with crunch clashes away to both Tottenham and City looming post-international break.

“We have to see him, speak to him (about) what he’s been doing and how he’s feeling about it," said Arteta on Sterling's imminent Arsenal debut.

“And try to find quick wins to get him up to speed as quickly as possible and for him to understand what we are looking for from him in the dynamics of the team. We will use that time to do that and get him involved as soon as possible.”

Arteta was rumoured to have personally contacted Sterling over joining Arsenal before the transfer was confirmed, with journalist Darren Lewis of The Mirror now writing that the winger had a very lucrative offer from elsewhere, too.

Sterling rejected £650,000-per-week Saudi offer to join Arsenal

As per the reporter, Sterling rejected a lucrative £650,000-per-week offer from Saudi Arabia in favour of joining Arsenal, further demonstrating the player's desire to make a move to north London.

The financial package would've more than doubled his current £300,000-per-week wage, and due to Saudi laws, every penny of it would have been tax-free - providing he stayed in the country for more than two years.

Such a proposal would be tempting for any footballing star, regardless of level, which is very encouraging for Arsenal supporters - as it indicates Sterling is determined to prove his worth under Arteta and help to fire the Gunners to a first league title in 21 years.