Speaking to Football FanCast on behalf of NetBet Online Casino, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has shared his thoughts on the club's January transfer window, and says sporting director Edu could look to seal a loan striker signing rather than spend big money.

Arteta linked with Jesus and Nketiah alternative

Since far before the winter window even opened for business, there have been widespread reports that manager Mikel Arteta wishes to bring in a new centre-forward.

The Spaniard is attempting to guide Arsenal to their first Premier League title in nearly 20 years, but has just Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus to choose from as his natural number nine options. Jesus has sporadically succumbed to injury at points this campaign, while Nketiah has been linked with a move away from Arsenal.

Arsenal have been struggling in front of goal over the last few games as well, with Arteta's side wasting a host of glorious chances during their 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium earlier this month.

The Gunners' issues going forward could go some way to being solved through the signing of a proven, goalscoring striker. Arsenal are reported admirers of Brentford star Ivan Toney, but Bees boss Thomas Frank has already stated that it would take an "unbelievable" price to tempt him away before February 1.

Edu has other rumoured options, though, like Getafe striker Borja Mayoral among others. Reports suggest Arsenal made a rejected £22 million bid for Mayoral in the last fortnight, with the north Londoners seemingly looking at cheaper Toney alternatives.

After spending north of £200 million in the summer transfer window, Arsenal appear to have a slightly more limited January budget and may have to be careful when it comes to FFP regulations.

Parlour backs Arsenal to sign striker on loan

We sat down with ex-Gunners fan favourite Parlour to discuss Arsenal's window and whether they could indeed bring in a new striker, despite the roadblocks facing Edu.

Parlour says Arsenal could sign a striker on loan as the solution to this, and he thinks the likes of Toney will be too far out of reach this month.

"It will be very difficult for Arsenal to sign the striker they want in January as Toney could well be the number 1 target, but he will likely cost £80 million which I don’t believe Arsenal can spend right now," Parlour told FFC, in partnership with NetBet Online Casino.

"Brentford need him to ensure they don’t get relegated, so it’s an issue here regarding the transfer fee. Osimhen from Napoli signed a new deal, so he will be too expensive as could Calvert Lewin who Arsenal were rumoured to be interested in.

"I do think Arsenal need to strengthen up front as we had four top strikers in my day with Bergkamp, Henry, Wiltord, Kanu and also Jeffers would pop up with a few goals. Arsenal have two main recognised strikers in Jesus and Nketiah. It’s very tough in January to get the striker you want, so I trust Edu and Mikel to get it right and maybe a loan could happen."