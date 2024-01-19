Speaking to Football FanCast, in partnership with NetBet Online Casino, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has shared his thoughts on a possible signing the north Londoners could make.

Edu and Arteta reportedly targeting midfielder

According to recent reports, both sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta have set their sights on a new central midfielder and potential replacement for Thomas Partey.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

The Ghanaian's injury problems, coupled with some claims that he is open to leaving the club, have been an issue for Arteta this season as he seeks to guide Arsenal to a first Premier League title in 20 years.

Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho are also out of contract at the end of this season, which would leave Arsenal pretty short of midfield options later this year if they don't elect to bring one in.

As the north Londoners face a triple midfield exit in 2024, Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, who is a long-term target for Edu and co.

Another player attracting interest from the title contenders is Everton star Amadou Onana, with Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri sharing news of Arsenal's advances for him earlier this month.

The Independent and journalist Miguel Delaney also claimed late last month that a centre-midfielder is one of Arteta's personal transfer wishes alongside two new full-backs and a goalscoring striker. Onana, however, could cost in the region of £60m.

Parlour backs 2024 Arsenal swoop for Onana

While FFP restrictions and a limited January budget make a move for the likes of Onana hard to pull off this month, Parlour has told FFC that a 2024 move is still very much possible.

The ex-midfielder believes Arsenal could swoop for Onana later this year to solve Arteta's midfield conundrum.

"If Partey leaves, then Onana has been the one Arsenal seem to have identified to come in and be the boss in that holding area of the pitch," said Parlour.

"But in January, Everton will want too much money and are in a relegation battle, so won’t sell him. In the summer, Onana could be the one Arsenal will go for as he is impressing. On Havertz, he is working well in the side, but Arsenal need to convert the chances they are creating."

Amadou Onana's best league games for Everton - 23/24 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Burnley 0-2 Everton 8.52 Everton 3-0 Bournemouth 7.69 Brentford 1-3 Everton 7.42 Luton Town 1-2 Everton 7.33 West Ham 0-1 Everton 7.30

The colossal 6 foot 4 midfielder, who also featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has made 17 league appearances as a star mainstay under Sean Dyche this season.