Arsenal are readying a bid to sign one of EURO 2024's surprise performers ahead of the new Premier League season, it has been reported.

Arsenal transfer news

Mikel Arteta's side have signed just one outfield player so far this summer, with Riccardo Calafiori arriving from Bologna in a deal worth up to £42m including add-ons. He became the club's fourth summer signing after the arrivals of youth goalkeepers Tommy Setford and Lucas Nygaard, while they have also confirmed the permanent arrival of last season's golden glove winner David Raya following his loan spell in north London.

With three weeks left of the transfer window, the Gunners are expected to be busy as they look to eclipse Manchester City at the third time of asking, having finished as runners up to Pep Guardiola's side in each of the last two seasons.

One man who is seemingly bound for the Emirates Stadium is Spanish midfielder and EURO 2024 winner Mikel Merino, with an agreement reportedly having been reached with the player and Fabrizio Romano adding that discussions are taking place over a deal with a fee of around 30m euros (£25m) for the former Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund man.

There are still issues in the Gunners frontline that will need addressing though, with at least one forward expected to be added between now and August 30th's transfer deadline and Reiss Nelson likely to depart the club should an offer arrive. Now, the Gunners are reportedly accelerating talks to sign another in-demand star from EURO 2024.

Gunners preparing offer for Turkish star

That comes with Arteta's side pushing on with a deal to sign Turkish winger Barış Alper Yılmaz this summer. The Galatasaray man impressed in this summers European Championships despite his side being knocked out in the quarter finals of the competition, and even drew high praise from Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

"Baris Alper Yilmaz was running constantly. He was running elusive. It was difficult for every defender. He made it very hard for us. He couldn't score a goal though. If we were to describe him in any way, he is a really important player," the Liverpool centre back explained after the game.

His performances caught the eye of a whole host of clubs but it is Arsenal who are looking to seal a deal, according to reports in Turkey, relayed by Sports Witness. They claim that Arsenal are readying a 20m euro (£17m) bid for the 24-year-old after having "accelerated transfer talks", with his agent having recently flown to England to hold talks with Premier League sides.

Yilmaz in the Turkish Super Lig 2023/24 Appearances 37 Goals 6 Assists 7 Yellow Cards 8

Yilmaz still has three years left to run on his £13,000 a week deal in Turkey, and it had previously been reported that Gala would hold out for 30m euros to part ways with him, but this report suggests that 20m euros will be enough to secure his services, though other Premier League interest is expected to challenge Arsenal for his signature.