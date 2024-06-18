Arsenal are prepared to bid for a Real Madrid player this summer, as the La Liga side's president Florentino Perez eyes a potential replacement.

Arsenal's four key signings they want to make for Arteta

As reported by reliable journalist Simon Collings, sporting director Edu Gaspar and the Gunners wish to make four key signings across Mikel Arteta's team.

Indeed, it is believed Arsenal want to bring in a new goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward over the coming weeks - as Arteta looks to challenge Man City for another Premier League title next season.

Despite the fine form of Kai Havertz, who shone in a makeshift central forward role under Arteta last campaign, Arsenal want to bring in a partner or competitor for the Germany international.

Arsenal's best-performing players per 90 in the Premier League Average match rating (WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

A midfielder could come in to replace Thomas Partey, with the Ghanaian's future uncertain. He's entered the final 12 months of his contract at Hale End, and Partey is reported to have held talks over a move to Saudi Arabia.

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba have shone at the heart of Arteta's backline, but the Spaniard is apparently keen to bring in an alternative to the pair, as Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jakub Kiwior and Ben White are all used in the full-back areas much more often than centrally.

A new shot-stopper, and back up to current number one David Raya, will be required if England's Aaron Ramsdale does in fact depart north London. Ramsdale has been heavily linked with an exit after losing his spot to Raya, and journalist Charles Watts believes it is inevitable he'll depart.

"It’s a matter of when Ramsdale leaves, not if," said Watts to CaughtOffside.

“The key thing for Arsenal is getting value for money. I saw an initial fee of £15 million mentioned in reports last week and that is quite frankly ridiculous. Arsenal signed Ramsdale for nearly £30m two years ago and he has developed into a far better keeper since then.

“He’s still young, he’s homegrown, an established England international and has a long-term contract. Yes, interested clubs will know that Arsenal’s stance in any negotiations will be weakened somewhat given he is now clearly behind David Raya in the pecking order, but that shouldn’t mean the club should basically give him away."

Arsenal prepared to bid £21 million for Andriy Lunin

Now, as per reports in Spain, an update has come to light on Arsenal's links to Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin.

The Ukraine international, who had an afternoon to forget at Euro 2024 on Monday, conceding three to Romania, is actually highly rated at the Bernabeu. The Galacticos want to tie him down with a new deal, but there is friction between Lunin and Madrid due to his non-guaranteed place as a regular starter.

In the event they can't extend Lunin's contract, Madrid president Perez is looking at new goalkeeping options, and Arsenal are closely watching this situation. It is claimed that Arsenal are willing to bid £21 million for Lunin this summer, and with the 25-year-old's contract expiring next year, perhaps Perez may be forced to entertain it.