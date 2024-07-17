The entourage of a Real Madrid player are urging to make a move away from the Bernabeu this summer, and he apparently has an offer to join Arsenal.

Edu seeking multiple signings for Arsenal with exits expected

Sporting director Edu Gaspar and manager Mikel Arteta are seeking upgrades in a variety of different areas over the coming weeks, with Arsenal also expected to facilitate exits for a few more key squad members after Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares.

Tavares joined Lazio on a season-long loan which will become permanent for around £7.5 million, while Lokonga linked up with Sevilla on a temporary deal after spending last season at Luton Town.

The likes of Thomas Partey, Aaron Ramsdale and other fringe members of Arteta's squad are expected to follow the duo out. Partey, who made just 14 Premier League appearances under Arteta last season, has seen his role in the starting eleven greatly diminish in these last 12 months.

The 31-year-old's deal expires in under 11 months as well, with Partey attracting attention from Saudi Arabian and Turkish clubs as his future appears further and further away from Arsenal.

There is also the matter of goalkeeper Ramsdale, who was forced to watch as David Raya took his number one spot last season. Raya, who is now a permanent Arsenal player after sealing a £27 million switch to the Emirates, looks set to be Arteta's first choice for the foreseeable future.

Aaron Ramsdale's stats for Arsenal in all competitions Appearances 89 Goals conceded 99 Clean sheets 32 Bookings 2 Minutes played 8,040 Transfermarkt

Ramsdale may well be in danger of losing his England place if he carries on from the substitute's bench, prompting reports that the 25-year-old could be set to make a move away from north London in the coming weeks.

Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal will "100%" sign a new back-up goalkeeper with Ramsdale's future in doubt, while another respected Arsenal source in Charles Watts believes that the former Bournemouth keeper is destined to depart.

"It’s a matter of when Ramsdale leaves, not if," said Watts to CaughtOffside in May.

“The key thing for Arsenal is getting value for money. I saw an initial fee of £15 million mentioned in reports last week and that is quite frankly ridiculous. Arsenal signed Ramsdale for nearly £30m two years ago and he has developed into a far better 'keeper since then."

Real Madrid shot-stopper Andriy Lunin has been tipped to potentially succeed Ramsdale between the sticks, as the Ukranian may well leave Carlo Ancelotti's side with his contract running out next year.

Lunin urged to leave Real Madrid as Arsenal make offer

Spanish news outlet AS have an update on the shot-stopper's future, and they claim Lunin has an offer to join Arsenal from Real Madrid this summer.

They add that those around Lunin are urging him to consider his future and leave the Bernabeu in pursuit of a fresh challenge, with the 25-year-old's entourage holding a strong belief that an exit is what's best for the player.

Real want to extend his stay beyond 2025, and Lunin has the offer of a new contract. However, the keeper is said to be hesitating and undecided over his future as things stand - which could well benefit Arsenal.