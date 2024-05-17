Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti personally has his eyes on an £86 million Arsenal star who is absolutely crucial for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal set for busy summer transfer window

Sporting director Edu looks set to oversee a busy summer transfer window at the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners likely to overhaul a few key areas of Arteta's squad.

The north Londoners' defence could look slightly different next season, as it is believed that Arsenal could replace goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale following his season relegated to the bench in favour of David Raya.

Standard Sport also state that Arsenal will look to bring in another defender. Ben White has shone at right-back under Arteta yet again this season, but it is believed they're keen to acquire a more natural full-back option on that side.

Arsenal's best-performing defenders in the league this season Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Gabriel Magalhaes 7.01 Ben White 6.95 William Saliba 6.85 Oleksandr Zinchenko 6.83 Jakub Kiwior 6.58

Girona defender Yan Couto has been linked with Arsenal this week, alongside Turkey international Ferdi Kadioglu before him, and it hasn't been ruled out that they bring in a new centre-back as well. Sporting Lisbon starlet Ousmane Diomande is a rumoured target for Edu in that regard, but he'll find it very hard to play his way into the first team if he does join.

The Ivory Coast ace has both Gabriel and William Saliba ahead of him in the pecking order, with the Arsenal duo forming an excellent partnership since the beginning of 2022/2023. Spending the season prior out on loan at Marseille, few expected the Frenchman to come in and be quite this pivotal.

Saliba is now an indispensable member of Arteta's starting elevens, playing every single league game this term, and many pinpoint his injury at the end of last season as a key reason why Arsenal lost the title to Man City that year.

The 23-year-old's form hasn't gone unnoticed across Europe, and it is now believed Ancelotti has taken a personal interest.

Ancelotti eyeing Real Madrid move for Saliba

According to CaughtOffside, Ancelotti is personally an admirer of Saliba and Real Madrid are eyeing a move, but they'll be disappointed. Arsenal have no intention of selling their star defender, who they value at around £86 million, and even plan to extend his contract to tie him down further.

"His attitude, the way he came in and said I’m going to prove that I’m very good and I deserve to be here," said Arteta on Saliba's excellent form over the last two years.

“Without any looking back or being shy, he was doing it the right way and giving the right reasons to think that he was going to be really good for us. He had an immediate impact. The first two training sessions that we looked at home we went: There’s huge potential here.

“He took out every question mark that we could have with him and gave us all the reasons to play him. And I think he’s been exceptional since that day.”