Real Madrid president Florentino Perez could sell a Carlo Ancelotti regular for just £34 million, and Arsenal have apparently made an offer.

Arsenal look at replacements for fringe players

Mikel Arteta and Edu are looking to shake up the Gunners squad ahead of a potential third-successive Premier League title challenge next season, and it is believed they could look to bring in replacements for a couple of big-name players.

Thomas Partey, who made just 14 league appearances last season, has entered the final 12 months of his contract in north London and could well depart - four years after his £45 million move from Atletico Madrid.

The Ghana international has been a key player in previous campaigns, but a combination of injury problems and falling down the pecking order has greatly reduced his role in Arteta's first team.

Thomas Partey's stats for Arsenal in all competitions since joining in 2020 The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 115 Goals 5 Assists 4 Bookings 24 Red cards 1 Minutes played 7,794

Partey could be sold by Arsenal this summer as a result, with the 30-year-old reportedly attracting interest from clubs in both Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Arsenal have been on the lookout for Partey replacements, according to some reports, with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Benfica starlet Joao Neves among the names linked recently.

As well as the African ace, it is rumoured that Arsenal are looking to replace the exit-bound Aaron Ramsdale. The England international, who still managed a call-up to Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2024, was usurped by David Raya as Arteta's first choice keeper last season.

Raya is set to join Arsenal in a £27 million permanent deal from Brentford, with journalist Charles Watts claiming Ramsdale is destined to part company this summer.

"I do think he will be on the move at some point over the next couple of months. Obviously we have the Euros coming up and he will be away with England, so that could delay things and Arsenal also need to be confident that they can land a replacement before sanctioning any exit," said Watts

“But I do think both things will happen. It’s a matter of when Ramsdale leaves, not if.

“The key thing for Arsenal is getting value for money. I saw an initial fee of £15 million mentioned in reports last week and that is quite frankly ridiculous. Arsenal signed Ramsdale for nearly £30m two years ago and he has developed into a far better keeper since then."

In terms of the potential Ramsdale replacements, Real Madrid ace Andriy Lunin is now being mentioned via the Spanish press.

Lunin has offer to join Arsenal from Real Madrid

Perez has apparently slapped a £34 million price tag on the Ukraine number one's head, with Cadena Cope now saying Lunin has an offer to join Arsenal from Real as Edu seeks a new second-choice keeper.

The Euro 2024 ace made 31 appearances in all competitions for the Galacticos last season, starting 21 La Liga games. In the Spanish top flight, he conceded just 17 goals and kept 10 clean sheets.