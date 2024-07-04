Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been left personally impressed by a 22-year-old player, with the north Londoners making an approach for him.

Edu targeting new defender for Arsenal this summer

Despite many believing that a new striker is the final missing piece of the jigsaw, as Arsenal seek to end their long wait for a Premier League title, it is believed that sporting director Edu Gaspar and the Gunners recruitment team are targeting another centre-back as well.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are two crucial components of Arteta's formidable Arsenal side, who have challenged the imperious Man City and run them close in two successive seasons.

The centre-back pairing have impressed on-lookers while cementing themselves as mainstays at the heart of Arsenal's defence, with the north Londoners conceding fewer goals than any other team in the Premier League last season.

Fewest goals conceded in the Premier League last season Arsenal 29 Man City 34 Liverpool 41 Everton 51 Man United/Crystal Palace 58

However, Arteta is also lacking a star alternative for when either Saliba or Gabriel succumb to injury. This has led Arsenal to scour the market for new central defensive options, and many names have been mentioned over the last few weeks.

Barcelona star Jules Kounde is attracting interest from Arsenal, amid claims the La Liga giants would be open to doing a £51 million deal if Ronald Araujo commits his future at the Camp Nou (Sport).

Kounde has actually featured at right-back since 2022/2023 and has done a solid job for Barca on that side, so perhaps the Frenchman's versatility could be very appealing to Arteta.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed Arsenal are also keen on Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who has impressed for England at Euro 2024 and been one of the big positives of an otherwise mixed campaign for the Three Lions.

Of course, there is also Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, who is now a sought-after centre-back across Europe following his displays for Italy at the tournament. Real Madrid are believed to be targeting Calafiori, following his Euros campaign and a brilliant season at club level.

Arsenal's interest is backed by Fabrizio Romano, and TEAMtalk even claimed this week that Edu is expected to submit an Arsenal bid for Calafiori.

Arteta personally impressed by Calafiori as Arsenal open talks

Football Transfers have their own update on the matter, and their information states that Arteta has been left impressed by Calafiori as Arsenal open discussions.

Juventus, Chelsea, Real, Tottenham and Bayer Leverkusen are also fans of his, as reported by FT, but the Old Lady may now struggle to afford him as a move away from Serie A looks more likely.

It's added that midfielder Jorginho, who played with Calafiori at Euro 2024 with Italy, has personally recommended the defender to Arteta. Edu and co are said to value the young centre-half at around £30 million, while Bologna want at least £42 million to let him go.