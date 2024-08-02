One star has now agreed a four-year deal in principle to join Arsenal this summer, as his club hope to make a £15 million profit off his sale to the Gunners.

Arsenal chase second summer signing after Riccardo Calafiori

Sporting director Edu Gaspar and the wider recruitment team are beginning to make more headway in regard to new recruits after a quiet start to the transfer window, having finally confirmed the signing of defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna this week.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract, now joining Mikel Arteta's side for pre-season, where they next face-off against Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen and Ligue 1 giants Lyon in the Emirates Cup before the new Premier League campaign kicks off.

Calafiori can slot in at both centre-back and left-back, making him a valuable squad member in terms of versatility, but it is believed Arsenal are still in the market for more upgrades to Arteta's squad with deadline day approaching at the end of this month.

Arsenal have been linked with a new winger and striker, with Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane and Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams attracting their interest, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Arteta has also set his sights on a new midfielder, as uncertainty surrounds Thomas Partey and his future in north London. Arsenal reportedly expect to sell Partey before August 30, with the Ghanaian now in the final year of his contract.

The 31-year-old also endured an injury-hit campaign last term, missing many games due to hamstring and groin problems, which resulted in Partey missing out on a place in Ghana's AFCON squad midway through 2023/2024.

Thomas Partey Injuries Games Missed (Transfermarkt) 23/24 - Hamstring Injury 25 23/24 - Groin Injury 9 22/23 - Knock 2 22/23 - Thigh Problems 4

The midfielder could well be in his final weeks as an Arsenal player, so it will be interesting to see who comes in to potentially replace him. One player who's been very heavily linked is Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, who impressed for eventual Euro 2024 champions Spain at the recently concluded tournament.

Arsenal reach agreement in principle with Merino on four-year deal

Barcelona chiefs believe Merino is giving "total priority" to joining Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano, and HITC now claim that Arteta's side are making real headway in a move for the 28-year-old.

As per their new information, Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Merino on a four-year contract, with there being no issue in regards to personal terms. This comes after the former Newcastle United ace rejected Sociedad's latest proposal to stay, and Arsenal are now pushing to get a club-to-club deal over the line.

The La Liga side are holding out for £25 million to sell, as they aim to make a £15 million profit after signing Merino for just £10 million from Newcastle.

Merino made 45 appearances in all competitions for Sociedad last season, scoring eight goals and assisting five others, but did rack up 14 yellow cards in the process - so his disciplinary record could be one cause for concern.