Arsenal, after returning to form in style with a 5-0 thumping of Crystal Palace, could now shift their focus towards the transfer market, where they've reportedly made quite a U-turn following initial speculation.

Arsenal transfer news

It's been a quiet month for the Gunners, who completed the majority of their spending during the summer transfer window it seems, welcoming the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. That hasn't stopped the rumours from circling over potential winter arrivals, however. The likes of Real Sociedad winger Ander Barrenetxea and Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt have been names mentioned this month when it comes to incomings, but instead, the Gunners may need to turn their focus towards keeping hold of players after making a transfer U-turn.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have rejected West Ham United's initial approach to sign Emile Smith Rowe on loan this month and now have no intention to let the academy graduate leave on loan this month. Romano posted on X:

This comes after earlier reports suggested that the midfielder could be heading for the exit door at The Emirates. According to TeamTalk, Arsenal were open to offers for Smith Rowe this month, only for the latest update from Romano to claim otherwise in what is a complete change in stance from the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta recently spoke highly of the England U21 international amid the rumours, saying:

"I’m really happy with Emile. He’s in the right trajectory. Now, he’s settled, he’s training really well and you know I’m not going to talk about individual situations."

"Great" Smith Rowe can earn Arsenal revival

Looking at Smith Rowe's injury history, it's fair to say that the Hale End graduate hasn't exactly been fortunate since rising to stardom under Arteta. Whilst he has been consistently sidelined, the likes of Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and others have gradually taken his spot to significantly limit his game time. It is a positive that Arsenal have made such a transfer U-turn, however, and now Smith Rowe could push on and regain his starting place in a side hoping to win the Premier League title this season.

Injury Games Missed Groin Injury - 19/20 2 Head Injury - 19/20 2 Shoulder Injury - 20/21 15 Groin Surgery - 22/23 14 Knee Injury - 23/24 9

When Smith Rowe is fit and firing, he has earned plenty of deserved praise, including from Arsenal legend Michael Thomas, who told Caught Offside: “I have been extremely impressed with Emile Smith Rowe and the ease in which he’s made the step up into the first team.

“I’ve seen a lot of him at the academy and he has undeniably great talent. For me his vision, choice of pass along with his work rate are all exceptional. He sees things and doesn’t shy away from trying anything.”