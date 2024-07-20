Arsenal chiefs have cast their eye on an interesting defensive option alongside Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, despite talks over a deal for the Euro 2024 star taking a positive turn this morning.

Arsenal closing in on Riccardo Calafiori after delay

The north Londoners and sporting director Edu Gaspar's recruitment team have been chasing an agreement to sign the 22-year-old for a long time.

Indeed, reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Arsenal opened negotiations with Bologna for Calafiori over two weeks ago, with the club hitting a temporary brick wall due to complicated factors.

This appeared to be largely due to the 50% sell-on clause which Bologna have to pay FC Basel. The Serie A side agreed to that clause when signing him from Basel last summer, which reportedly forced Bologna to hold out for more of Calafiori's £42m fee to be paid upfront by Arsenal (The Guardian).

How Calafiori & Gabriel compare in 2023/24 Statistics Calafiori Gabriel Games 29 34 Goals & assists 7 4 Progressive carries 28 13 Pass accuracy 90% 89% Tackles won 37 28 Interceptions 56 31 Aerials won 71% 55% Stats via FBref

Reports in Italy, specifically from La Gazzetta dello Sport, even claimed that Bologna have been pressuring Basel to lower Calafiori's sell-on percentage before they do a deal with Arsenal.

The move was seemingly held up by this array of factors, with The Times stating that Arsenal wanted to use Jakub Kiwior as a makeweight to sweeten talks for Calafiori, despite the Poland international's reluctance.

However, there is some good news for Mikel Arteta after Calafiori already agreed personal terms on a five-year Arsenal contract. Indeed, Romano shared a very positive update this morning that Arsenal are close to reaching a total agreement for Calafiori, which will come as music to the ears of supporters.

Calafiori would be a welcome addition for the Gunners, but it is now believed that they could look to add another defender to Arteta's ranks, and one player they're targeting is Bournemouth star Illya Zabarnyi.

Arsenal eyeing Illya Zabarnyi alongside Calafiori

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are monitoring Zabarnyi alongside Calafiori ahead of a possible move, amid their attempts to get a deal for the Italian over the line.

The Ukraine international started 37 Premier League games under Andoni Iraola last season, playing nearly all of the Cherries' league matches bar one. The 21-year-old also boasts nearly 40 caps for his country, despite his very young age.

Zabarnyi is highly rated by his Bournemouth teammates too, with CaughtOffside stating the Cherries could be persuaded into talks if £45 million is put on the table.

Called "unbelievable" for some of his performances by Philip Billing, the defender could well be one to watch.