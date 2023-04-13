Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has shared some promising news on Arsenal transfer target Ridle Baku as he eyes a move to England.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

Mikel Arteta's side are locked toe-to-toe with Premier League rivals Manchester City in the battle to clinch this year's domestic crown. Just six points separate the two sides with Pep Guardiola also possessing a game in hand over the north Londoners.

Arsenal, as they attempt to maintain their status as an English force, face a crucial final eight games which could even decide whether they have the pull of league champions in this summer's transfer market. Indeed, certain targets could theoretically be more attracted by the idea of joining Arteta if they were to beat City to the title.

These next few weeks will prove imperative - both in terms of winning silverware and Arsenal's long-term future.

Sporting director Edu reportedly has an idea of who he wishes to sign for Arteta, with reports suggesting Arsenal have their eyes on a number of midfielders such as Declan Rice and Raphinha.

Sky reporter Plettenberg has now shared an update on Arsenal's transfer activity - and it involves Wolfsburg defender Baku.

The right-back is apparently a wanted man at the Emirates, with Plettenberg absolutely certain he is a target for Arsenal and has a place on Edu's shortlist. In a promising development, and one which could assist the Gunners, Baku apparently dreams of a move to England.

The Sky journalist, writing via social media, explained:

What would Baku bring to Arsenal?

Baku is highly versatile and could prove useful for Arteta's interchanging system, with the German capable of playing at right-back, in central midfield and out wide.

This season, the player has chipped in with five goals and an assist for Wolfsburg and ranks among their best-performing crop by average match rating - according to WhoScored.

What's more, he could cost around £13m according to Plettenberg - making him a fairly shrewd option financially who could help to reinforce numerous positions.

His mentality has also been praised, with former Wolfsburg boss Oliver Glasner calling him a 'very humble' and 'ambitious' person.