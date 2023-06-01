Arsenal have now “sounded out the possibility of a deal” for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to recent reports.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

After a memorable 2022/2023 Premier League campaign, one where manager Mikel Arteta made serious strides in making Arsenal a force again, it is now time to prepare for the summer.

The Gunners missed out on their first league title in 20 years to Pep Guardiola’s imperious Man City side, but there were real positives to take, especially considering they missed out on a top four finish to Spurs the previous year.

Edu has already confirmed that planning has been done for this looming transfer window, with the Brazilian sporting director seemingly well ahead in his attempts to back Arteta on the field.

In terms of who Arsenal could sign, it is believed that they’re pushing for a star midfielder or two, with Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and West Ham’s Declan Rice among the primary targets.

The north Londoners have also been tipped to sign a new defender, especially at right-back, in recent weeks - leading to links with Galatasary’s Sacha Boey and Real Valladollid’s Ivan Fresneda.

Going back to their midfield search, another name to have been mentioned is former Man City player Lavia, who could leave Southampton following their relegation to the Championship.

According to a report by Football Insider, sharing news in the last 48 hours, Arsenal have “sounded out the possibility of a deal” for the 19-year-old.

As well as Arteta’s side, the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City are named as interested parties, with the latter possessing a £40 million buy-back clause which could gift them an advantage.

However, that seemingly hasn’t deterred Arsenal, who look to have made an approach for the Belgium international.

As well as this, FI claims that Arteta is personally a “big fan” of Lavia, with a potential move unrelated to their bids for the likes of Caicedo and Rice.

Who is Romeo Lavia?

Signing for Southampton from City in the summer of 2022, Lavia has gone on to become a mainstay, having made 29 Premier League appearances last term.

He stands out as tidy midfield player, amassing a higher passing accuracy than any Saints regular over the 22/23 campaign (WhoScored).

Lavia also chipped in with Southampton’s second-highest rate of tackles per 90 behind Mohammed Salisu - impressive numbers for a teenager (WhoScored).

Called a “sensational” player by members of the media, he could be a brilliant option for Arsenal this summer, depending on if they can beat Guardiola in the race.