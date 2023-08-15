Highlights

Folarin Balogun remains on the outskirts of Mikel Arteta’s plans at Arsenal. His future seemingly lies away from North London and journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT what we can expect to happen in the coming weeks.

Will Balogun depart the Emirates?

As Arsenal got the new Premier League season off to a winning start against Nottingham Forest, Folarin Balogun was nowhere to be seen in the matchday squad.

Goals from fellow academy graduates Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka sealed the three points for the Gunners with Taiwo Awoniyi’s late strike proving to be nothing more than a consolation.

Nketiah, the man that scored the opener, led the line with Gabriel Jesus still out injured for Arsenal. The absence of the Brazilian would seemingly present Arteta with the chance to get Balogun on the field but this isn't what transpired.

Balogun burst onto the scene last year in France, scoring 21 league goals whilst on loan at Stade Reims. Kylian Mbappe, Alexandre Lacazette and Jonathan David were the only players to outscore the young USMNT international in the Ligue 1 scoring charts, so he clearly kept himself in good company.

Since joining back up with his Arsenal teammates, it has been a return to France that has been spoken about most as AS Monaco have tabled numerous bids in the hope of landing themselves a new striker.

Also in the hunt for the newly capped American are Inter Milan and given the Gunners’ reported interest in Nerazzurri midfielder Nicolo Barella, a deal could well be struck that sees the players go in opposite directions.

Reliable journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT what the latest is on Folarin Balogun and all of the signs point towards his departure from Arsenal.

"Other Premier League clubs have been asking for information about Balogun but he is keen to sign for Inter Milan and play for the Nerazzurri in the Champions League.

"New developments are for sure expected in the next few days and Arsenal would like to sell Balogun this summer because he's not in Arteta's plans.

"There is a high chance that with little game time, his value may decrease in the next month and that's why Arsenal don't want to miss out on a potentially important sale."

Is selling Balogun the right decision?

As previously mentioned, it doesn’t really seem as if Balogun has a future in the red half of North London.

Galetti makes a very valid point too that “his value may decrease in the next month” if he continues to watch on from the sidelines, making a big money sale a smart decision for all relevant parties.

This becomes especially true given the amounts that Arteta wants to spend so as to land his desired targets, the likes of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz costing a sizable amount to date.

If the £40 million fee that is being quoted carries any weight then that could be reinvested so as to add another major talent to the Arsenal squad as they attempt to push Manchester City for the Premier League title once again.