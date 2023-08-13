Highlights

The future of one Arsenal player in particular has been up in the air in the last few months. Transfer insider Dean Jones has stated that he “would actually be surprised” if the midfielder was to move on from the Emirates in this window though.

Is Jorginho here to stay?

Jorginho only arrived at the Emirates in January and yet his future is already in question.

The Italian won both a Champions League and a Europa League with London rivals Chelsea before making the move across the English capital. He started in midfield in the final of the latter against his current employers with the Blues romping to a 4-1 victory.

He is yet to really become a regular in the red and white but deputized at important times of the season for Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

Xhaka has since moved on to pastures new, his up-and-down Arsenal career coming to an end as he returns to the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen. This may well present an opportunity for the experienced Jorginho to lock down a spot in this Gunners starting XI, particularly given that Mikel Arteta’s side will now be playing in the Champions League as well. But, Declan Rice's arrival could have made it even harder,

He said: “Jorginho is staying at Arsenal as it stands, and I would actually be surprised if that changes.

“There was some talk at the beginning of the window that he would leave, but that was knocked down, and my information is that unless something ridiculous comes along he will be sticking with Arsenal. They’re definitely not actively looking to offload him.

“Balogun will probably still leave. Arsenal are pricing out of a move at the moment, but there is a feeling among some circles that the situation will resolve itself at the back end of this window. The price Arsenal are putting on him at the moment is too punchy, but I think as we get closer to the end of this month there will be a couple of moments that change the outlook of this potential transfer and he will eventually leave.”

What else is going on at Arsenal?

The latest news surrounding Arsenal is positive if you’re a Gunners fan as there is a new arrival in between the sticks. Brentford’s David Raya has come in to provide a huge challenge for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, something which is again great when European football is on the cards.

It is a case of one in and one out in that department as the USMNT number one Matt Turner has been snapped up by Nottingham Forest. He has gone in search of regular first-team football after rarely featuring for Arsenal since joining MLS side, the New England Revolution.

Raya is the fourth major signing for Mikel Arteta following on from the trio who all appeared in the Community Shield victory over Manchester City. Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz are the three players in question, joining from West Ham United, Ajax and Chelsea respectively.

The first two in particular stood out on the way to the penalty shootout success that Arsenal enjoyed under the infamous Wembley arch.