Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Leicester City full-back Timothy Castagne this summer as Mikel Arteta looks set to improve his defensive options.

What’s the latest on Timothy Castagne to Arsenal?

According to Belgian outlet Het Belang van Limburg (via Sport Witness), the Gunners are keen on making a move for the right-back this summer, although unnamed sides from Italy and Spain have also looked at the player and Arteta will be wary of this competition for his signature.

Due to the Foxes' relegation at the end of the season, Castagne will be available for between €15-20m (£13m-£17m) as per the report, which could represent a bargain for the Spaniard who clearly needs some reinforcements at right-back heading into next season, especially with the Champions League group stage beckoning.

Should Arsenal sign Castagne?

Last season, the north Londoners lacked serious depth at right-back, having to utilise Ben White out wide as opposed to his usual position at centre-back, although he did perform well, playing all 38 matches, registering five assists, creating six big chances and making 1.6 tackles per game, showcasing his attacking abilities.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, the backup full-back, didn’t enjoy the greatest of league seasons, ranking 18th in the squad for overall match rating, 19th for goals and assists, sixth for tackles per game and 15th for big chances created, suggesting he failed to leave an imprint on the first-team when he got his chance.

In contrast, Castagne ranked 7th in the Leicester squad for goals and assists, second for tackles per game and fourth for big chances created, suggesting he could offer a bigger attacking output than the Japanese player should he join Arsenal this summer.

Defensively, the Belgian ranked in the top 9% for clearances per 90 (3.04), top 17% for aerials won per 90 (1.52) and top 25% for tackles won per 90 (2.41) across Europe’s big five leagues over the previous 365 days, proving himself to be more than capable in the Premier League.

Tomiyasu did rank in the top 10% for tackles per 90 (3.22) and aerials won per 90 (2.29) while ranking a lot lower for clearances per 90 (1.86), although this could be skewed due to the fact he played only 1063 minutes compared to the 3254 minutes that Castagne played last term.

Jamie Vardy lauded the Belgian for being “brilliant” during his debut for the Foxes a few years ago and given his attacking qualities are clearly better than what Arteta has at the moment, it could be a shrewd investment to secure him before next season.