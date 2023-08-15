Highlights

Mikel Arteta may have previously stated that it is unlikely that “any more business will be done” but he still has interest in other players. Journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that the Arsenal hierarchy “quite like” a high-profile player.

Could Barella be on the move?

Nicolo Barella, who has been valued at £50 million, reached the holy grail of club football with Inter Milan last year in the form of the Champions League final, where they came up just short against Pep Guardiola’s inevitable Manchester City side.

The Italian midfielder, who has been hailed as "top-class", played a key role in the aforementioned campaign as well as making a huge difference when the Nerazzurri lifted the Serie A title in 2020/21.

His form with Inter has garnered a lot of interest from across the continent, a lot of this recently stemming out of England. Not only are Arsenal keeping tabs on the 26-year-old but Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur too.

Jurgen Klopp has missed out on Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo to rivals Chelsea in the last week or so which could spur the Reds on to go hell for leather for the signature of Barella as they look to further strengthen their midfield following on from the arrivals of Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Major money issues still loom over Internazionale, as can be seen from the high-profile departures from San Siro this summer. Most notably, Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana has made the move to Manchester United and stalwart defender Milan Skriniar joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. Such issues could see the Italian side reluctantly let Barella go despite his importance to the team as the financial landscape of European football continues to struggle when compared to the Premier League.

Journalist Paul Brown dropped the latest on Arsenal’s potential pursuit of Barella to GIVEMESPORT.

“Arteta told us on Friday that he wasn't expecting any more business to be done, unless something unforeseen happens or a player leaves the club.

“So I think another midfield signing entirely depends on whether a midfielder is sold really, or if an offer comes in and Arsenal decide that it's right for them to take it.

“I don't think that they're close to signing Barella, I don't think they're pushing very hard really for that one.

“But he is someone I think they quite like and someone who's on their list. But like I say, I think any more incomings rely on outgoings now at Arsenal.”

Which player is coming to Arsenal?

A pair of wingers have been earmarked this week as players who could make a move to the Emirates before the transfer window slams shut on September 1st.

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati is one of the two in question- the Blaugrana have financial issues of their own to contend with and even though Ousmane Dembele has departed for the French capital, Fati still doesn’t seem any higher up in the pecking order.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Karou Mitoma is the other following his breakthrough season last year. The Seagulls have no need to sell their key assets following the huge fees they have received for Caicedo, MacAllister and Marc Cucurella recently.

Mitoma is a tricky winger with a clinical edge to match but the links to two left-wingers may fall on deaf ears with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard currently occupying that flank.