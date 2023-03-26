Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal are eyeing up midfield sensation Romeo Lavia ahead of a potential summer move.

What's the latest on Arsenal's transfer targets?

Mikel Arteta is clearly in hot pursuit of a central midfielder this summer, with reports that Declan Rice is the club's top target, and this follows a January window where large bids were made for Moises Caicedo.

The league leaders are now also keeping an eye on 19-year-old Lavia, who has impressed for Southampton in his 24 appearances this season.

A young option who can rotate with Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Granit Xhaka is seemingly on the wishlist, and Lavia has earned plaudits from his peers, with ex-teammate Kevin de Bruyne previously describing the Belgian as "very good".

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that whilst Arsenal are keeping an eye on the £25k-per-week star, there is nothing concrete in terms of a move just yet.

He said: "Arsenal are keeping an eye on the player.

"Arsenal are following Romeo Lavia, but at the moment, [there is] still nothing advanced. Arsenal have many options."

Why do Arsenal want a midfielder?

Three of Arsenal's main central midfielders in Xhaka, Partey and Jorginho are all aged 29 or older, and Partey's fitness record is particularly inconsistent.

Arsenal are often reliant on Partey at the base of the Arsenal midfield, with Xhaka and Martin Odegaard pushing forward. Whilst Jorginho has stepped in to great effect at times since his January arrival - including a performance against Aston Villa where he helped create the winning goal - a longer-term rotation option could be of great use.

This could explain the interest in younger talents such as Rice and Caicedo, and Lavia may be viewed as an alternative option to the pair.

However, it remains unclear if Lavia can step into Partey's shoes, even as a rotational option. Partey ranks in the top 5% of midfielders in Europe's top competitions over the past year for progressive passes, with the Ghanaian helping Arsenal build attacks from deep, while Lavia ranks in the bottom 29% in this regard, as per FBref.

Although he is still young, the experience Partey and Jorginho bring to the team may be lacking in someone as raw as Lavia. With just 26 senior appearances to his name in his career, it may be a tough task for him to step into a midfield which could potentially compete for the league title again next season.

Declan Rice, in contrast, is West Ham's captain, and has experience domestically, in Europe and on the international stage. Arsenal may have more confidence in the Englishman's ability to step in and perform when needed given the vast difference in pedigree between him and Lavia.