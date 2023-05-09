Football FanCast brings you the latest Arsenal transfer news and rumours as Mikel Arteta eyes two Ligue 1 strikers to add to his team...

Arsenal eye Ligue 1 duo David and Openda

TEAMtalk: The Gunners are looking closely at Ligue 1 for potential options up front next season to help Gabriel Jesus with the goalscoring load.

Lille striker Jonathan David is said to be someone who the Arsenal scouts are "enamoured" with. As well as the 23-year-old Canadian, Lens’ ace Lois Openda is also viewed as a target.

Arteta will use any money generated from the potential sale of Folarin Balogun to help reshape his striking options.

Rice swap deal off the cards

Football Insider: West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is widely understood to be a priority target for Arsenal in the summer window, but it looks as though they'll have to pay a full price to land the Englishman.

Indeed, according to reports, the Hammers will not be interested in any kind of player-plus-cash deal. The report does not name who exactly Arteta may have been hoping to offer for the midfielder's services.

Of course, the Gunners aren't the only team to be linked with Rice, so they might not be able to be too picky when it comes to negotiations with the Irons.

Rangers want £2m deal for Trusty

Daily Mail: Centre-back Auston Trusty only joined last year from Colorado Rapids, but was shipped out on loan to Birmingham where he has impressed, being named Supporters’ Player of the Season.

As a result, the 24-year-old American is now being viewed as a potential summer signing for Rangers, with a fee in the region of £2m being touted.

It remains to be seen what Arsenal are planning for the defender.

Ajax's Rensch could be White cover

Football Insider: Arsenal have registered an interest in signing Ajax defender Devyne Rensch as Arteta wants depth to help cover Ben White at right-back.

While the report notes that Real Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda is also wanted, Borussia Dortmund may be set to win that particular race as they enter advanced talks regarding a £20m deal.

Rensch could be a good alternative, although Premier League rivals Brighton are also named as possible suitors.

Lavia viewed as Rice alternative

GIVEMESPORT: According to Ben Jacobs, Arteta views Rice as a priority, but both Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and Southampton's Romeo Lavia remain of interest to the north London side.

The journalist said: "I still think that if we look at midfield, Declan Rice is the priority. But we know that Moises Caicedo - and it is probably fair to say, Romeo Lavia - are there on the radar for Arsenal."

Moussa Diaby door opens

Daily Mail: Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby has long been linked with a move to both Arsenal and Newcastle United, but the Magpies have now pulled out.

Indeed, the report claims that the Gunners will go "toe-to-toe" with Paris Saint-Germain to try to land the 23-year-old, but Arteta and co are now "favourites" to get a deal done.

It seems the Magpies have instead turned their attention to Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.