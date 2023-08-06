Highlights

One Arsenal player in particular looks like he's now set to stay at the club, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Gunners have already made a number of signings this summer with the hope of toppling Manchester City, but it's exits that were the topic of discussion for Ryan Taylor.

What is the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners have had a very strong transfer window already.

The club have made three signings so far, adding Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a deal worth £65m, Jurrien Timber from Dutch side Ajax for a fee of £38m, and the British domestic record transfer for West Ham United midfielder and captain Declan Rice for a fee of £105m.

The club are also in advanced talks with Brentford for Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, with David Ornstein reporting that despite the fact the opening bid was rejected, it was only slightly below what Brentford will accept, with all parties wanting to complete the deal for the 27-year-old shot-stopper.

One deal that doesn't look like it'll happen is the transfer for Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus. Arsenal were reportedly interested in the Ghanaian this window, however, Ornstein reports that the attacking midfielder is closing in on a move to Brighton and Hove Albion for €40m(£34.5m).

But, it seems now that the Gunners will be focused on outgoings for a while, with the focus on reducing the deadwood in the squad and bringing in funds in case they want to complete any more signings, with a number of players potentially leaving the Emirates this summer.

One player who has been linked with an exit from the Emirates is Takehiro Tomiyasu, who earns around £56k per week, as Inter Milan are one of the clubs who are looking at potentially signing the defender.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Taylor revealed that Albert Sambi Lokonga and Cedric Soares were earmarked for potential departures this summer, whilst Takehiro Tomiyasu is part of manager Mikel Arteta's plans for next season.

He said: "Lokonga is one that's being looked at by Burnley, but from what I understand, the stuff that's been reported in the past few days has been sort of blown up a bit. It's not quite as close as being reported. Cedric Soares can leave. Tomiyasu, from what I understand, is very much part of Arteta's plans, and he's not going to leave the club. The only case that would maybe change - Tomiyasu is really appreciated at Arsenal because he's a versatile defender who's done a solid job - is if a right back comes in, which I don't forecast happening. I don't know how much money Arsenal have got left to spend, but the fact they are in for David Raya indicated that they're not done yet. I still think there could be a few surprises at Arsenal, but ultimately outgoings will be key to that further spending."

So, who could leave Arsenal this summer?

There are a number of players who are attracting interest ahead of potential departures.

As Taylor stated, Sambi Lokonga is a reported target of Burnley, with current manager Vincent Kompany driving the interest for the midfielder who he worked with previously at Anderlecht. The report states that it could be either a permanent deal or a loan move that brings the Belgian, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace, to Turf Moor for this season.

Another player close to sealing a departure is goalkeeper Matt Turner. The USA international is set to join Nottingham Forest according to Fabrizio Romano, with a verbal agreement in place between the two sides, and personal terms also agreed between Forest and Turner.

Cedric is also set to leave the Gunners this season, with a number of sides around Europe interested in the fullback according to football.london. Villarreal retain their interest in the defender whilst the big three in Portugal all hold an interest in the player who didn't join the Gunners on their pre-season tour around America.