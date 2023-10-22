Credit where it's due, Arsenal have once again got off to a flying start in the Premier League to put to bed any doubts that last season could have been a one off. Mikel Arteta has transformed the Gunners from lost failures into serious title challengers - the job that the Spaniard has done so far has been impressive.

The North London side have also improved off the pitch, with their transfer business ending in success more often than not, putting to bed the era of transfer flops that included the likes of Nicolas Pepe. Instead, this is the era of impactful additions, and that could include the potential arrival of one particular Turkish Super Lig player.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners spent well in the summer, refusing to take their foot off the gas ahead of their return to the Champions League this season. In the end, Arsenal's summer spending reached as much as the €235m (£205m) mark, and Arteta has been rewarded for his club's spending ever since.

Player Price Declan Rice €116m (£101m) Kai Havertz €75m (£65m) Jurrien Timber €40m (£35m) David Raya €3.4m (£3m) loan fee

With a long title race ahead, too, Arsenal could yet return to the transfer market when the January window opens, with the latest Sacha Boey transfer news suggesting that he could be among their targets. According to Fotospor, the Gunners have sent scouts to watch the right-back in Galatasaray's recent defeat over Besiktas.

Boey, of course, was the subject of Arsenal transfer interest throughout the summer, with reports in Turkey claiming that the Premier League giants made a £12m bid for the full-back, who had an asking price of £17m, leaving Arsenal to pursue and seal a deal for Timber instead. As Timber recovers from an ACL injury, however, the Gunners may need another right-back, which has seemingly turned their attention back to Galatasaray and Boey.

Sacha Boey's stats

So far this season, Boey's stats prove just how important he is for Galatasaray these days. The 23-year-old has started in every single game for Okan Buruk's side this season, who have even got a win at Old Trafford against Manchester United under their belt.

It's no surprise, given his importance, that Boey has been at the centre of praise during his time in Turkey, including from former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna, who said: "Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey is a player I really like. I think he will fit perfectly into Arsenal. As a right-back too, I have to say I think he’s great. I’m sure many clubs have Sacha Boey in mind.“There is a contract to sign.”

Whilst Timber remains on the sideline, it could be a wise move from Arteta to secure another right-back option, creating plenty of competition for both Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu. As the Champions League fixtures begin to come thick and fast, too, and injuries inevitably fall the way of those at The Emirates, the greater squad depth that Arsenal have, the better that they may cope.