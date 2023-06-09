Arsenal have made an "official offer" of £12 million for defender Sacha Boey after meeting with Galatasaray vice-president Erden Timur in London, according to reports out of Turkey.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

Despite missing out on a first league title in nearly 20 years to Man City, last season was one of real promise for Arsenal, who challenged for much of the 2022/2023 campaign.

Injuries to the likes of William Saliba, a key player in the run-in, arguably scuppered Mikel Arteta's hopes of ending Arsenal's long wait for a domestic crown - but the looming summer transfer window hands them a real opportunity.

Sporting director Edu, speaking back in April, already confirmed that plans are well underway to strengthen Arsenal's ranks in an attempt to keep pace with England's elite.

"Our planning has already been done," said the Brazilian to ESPN (via 90min)"It has already reached the owners. Now, we're taking things step by step. We're focused on how we will finish the season, but we've put in the planning and I'm very excited."

As well as central midfield signings, with the Gunners targeting West Ham's Declan Rice, Arteta also apparently wants new full-backs in his squad.

Real Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda and Boey have been linked to joining Arsenal, and a report by Hurriyet (via Sport Witness) has some news on the latter man.

According to their information, Arsenal and Galatasary vice-president Timur held a meeting in London recently where they discussed Boey's potential move.

After these talks, it is believed the north Londoners made an "official offer", which amounts to around £12 million. However, £17 million is their asking price, and Arsenal are expected to increase their bid for Boey as a result.

As of yet, it is unclear what Arteta's side could be willing to pay for him, but they could apparently offer out more cash.

Who is Sacha Boey?

The 22-year-old has been a key player for Galatasary and ranked as one of their best-performing players per 90 last season in the Turkish top flight.

Boey, who averaged Galatasary's joint-highest rate of tackles and second-most interceptions per 90 over 22/23, has also been seriously endorced by former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna.