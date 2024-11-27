Arsenal could look to part ways with a "creative player" in the January transfer window, after he's been left "frustrated" by manager Mikel Arteta.

Players who could leave Arsenal next year

The Gunners could part ways with a few first-team players once we reach the beginning of 2025.

Kieran Tierney is back from his hamstring injury, which previously kept him out since Euro 2024, and the Scotland international even featured on Arteta's bench for their impressive 5-1 win away at Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

However, the consensus is that Tierney has accepted he will be sold by Arsenal, with Arteta looking to potentially give him more game time in the build up to January so the left-back can attract suitors.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21

Poland international Jakub Kiwior is also expected to leave Arsenal in the near future, having played a bit-part role this season, while Emirates Stadium hierarchy are set to make big decisions on the long-term futures of midfield duo Jorginho and Thomas Partey.

Both players are out of contract at the end of this Premier League season, and there is a belief that Jorginho is being tempted by Besiktas with a move to the Turkish Süper Lig.

Former Man United chief scout Mick Brown, who remains well-connected in the beautiful game after 10 years working in recruitment at Old Trafford, has also cast doubt on the futures of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus.

“There are three players at the club they’d be looking to sell,” said Brown to Football Insider.

“And that’s Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko, and Kieran Tierney. They’re not in the manager’s plans. When it comes to sales, you have to look at who your assets are. We know there’s been interest in Saliba, for example, but I think he’s one of the last players they’d ever consider selling for any sort of money. If they feel they need to raise money, they’ve got these players who they’re far more likely to turn to. That’ll take a big chunk off of the wage bill and help them to reinvest in strengthening their squad.

"So first are foremost, these are the players I expect they’ll cash in on.“

Arsenal could decide to offload Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand

According to GiveMeSport, a new player in Arsenal's ranks could be set for the mid-season exit door - highly-rated midfielder Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand.

The 21-year-old was subject to approaches in the last window, but the Gunners ultimately kept him, in the hope that he could battle his way into Arteta's plans.

However, Oulad M'Hand has been left "frustrated" by his lack of game time under Arteta. The Dutchman has been named in just two matchday squads so far this campaign, and GMS now write that Arsenal could look to offload Oulad M'Hand in January.

The former Netherlands Under-17 international could seriously benefit from an Emirates exit to kickstart his senior career, having lauded himself as a "creative player" with plenty to offer.

"I’m a central midfielder and I like to play box to box," said Oulad M'Hand on his ability.

"Offensively, I’m a creative player and I can play with my left or right foot. I score goals and get assist, and defensively I like to think I do my bit too, especially in the transition."