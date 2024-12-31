Arsenal scouts are now obsessed with a "fantastic" young midfielder after his impressive performances this season, according to a report.

Arsenal still within reach of Liverpool

Although Liverpool are showing no signs of slowing down in their pursuit of the Premier League title, securing a 5-0 victory at West Ham United yesterday, a nine-point gap is by no means insurmountable for Arsenal in the second half of the season.

However, Mikel Arteta may have to bring in some reinforcements this winter in order to give his side the best possible chance of catching Arne Slot's men, and the manager is believed to be keen on signing a new striker.

Randal Kolo Muani is on Arteta's list of targets, with the Frenchman's future at Paris Saint-Germain still uncertain, while a move for Galatasaray loanee Victor Osimhen is also being plotted, although a deal will not come cheap, with a £66m fee being touted.

Signing a new striker appears to be a priority for the Gunners, given the number of targets that have been identified, but Arteta still continues to cast his eye on players in other positions, who could make a more long-term contribution to the club.

Arsenal's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (a) January 1st Brighton (a) January 4th Tottenham Hotspur (h) January 15th Aston Villa (h) January 18th Wolverhampton Wanderers (a) January 25th

One such player is Ayyoub Bouaddi, with Arsenal scouts said to be wowed by the Lille midfielder and 'enamoured' with his talent, having put in some very impressive performances so far this season. There may be stiff competition for Bouaddi's signature, however, as he is on the radar of a number of top European clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

In 2023, the youngster broke a record by becoming the youngest player ever to play in a European club competition game, making his debut at 16 years and 3 days old. As the starlet does not turn 18 until October, a move to England is not possible in January, but he could leave Lille at the end of the season.

One for the future

The young Frenchman has added to his Champions League experience this season, making five appearances in the competition, no mean feat considering he is still just 17 years old. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has given an overview of the maestro's abilities, saying he is a "midfield controller", while also likening him to Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan and describing him as "fantastic".

Bouaddi is very much one for the future and it will be interesting to see whether Arsenal make a move for him at the end of the season, but Arteta's more pressing concern will be strengthening his squad this January. With Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka now out injured, Arteta may have to strengthen his attacking options heading into the second half of the season, if his side are to have any chance of catching Liverpool.