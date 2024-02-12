With the January transfer window now closed, Arsenal's attention has already turned to the summer, when they could once again splash the cash on reinforcements. The Gunners have been linked with several names in the last few weeks, but this weekend's Premier League action revealed another clue in the direction that Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar are looking.

Arsenal transfer news

Those at The Emirates seemingly have two priorities this summer; replace Thomas Partey and find a consistent goalscorer. Partey could be set to leave Arsenal and has proven to be an unreliable option due to constant injury concerns in the last year or so. Gabriel Jesus' lack of goals - scoring just eight in all competitions so far in the current campaign - has created a need for more clinical options, meanwhile, opening the door for options.

When it comes to a Partey replacement, the names mentioned have mainly been Everton's Amadou Onana and Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi. The Gunners were linked with Onana throughout the January window but failed to push on and secure the Belgian's signature. When the summer transfer window arrives, he may well be presented as a potential option once more.

On the striker front, all paths seem to be leading to Ivan Toney. According to a new report from Graeme Bailey for HITC, Arsenal scouts were in attendance to watch Toney against Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as the Midlands club's winger Pedro Neto.

The scouts picked a good day to watch the Englishman, given that he got himself on the scoresheet and was handed an 8/10 rating by The Daily Mail's Tara Anson-Walsh in the Bees' 2-0 victory.

It looks set to be some chase for Toney this summer in a race that Arsenal will hope to win and put an end to their striker woes, in the process.

"Special" Toney could solve Arsenal's problem

If Arsenal are looking for a ruthless goalscorer in front of goal, then a player who was only outscored by Erling Haaland and Harry Kane in the Premier League last season is the answer. Toney's 20 goals caught plenty of attention and if there was a worry that he would struggle to get back to his best after a lengthy ban, then his three goals in his first four games back should have eased those concerns.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank knows all about Toney's ability, praising the forward a few weeks ago as he prepared for his return to action against Nottingham Forest. Frank said:

"I'm looking into the eyes of a player that's very committed. He will start tomorrow [against Nottingham Forest] and will captain the side. I'm pretty sure he's ready.

"He's a special character, a fantastic person to be around. The energy he brings, the smile, the positivity, is a massive thing. He drags people - he wants to win. It's a massive boost. It's like a new signing. There's an argument for him being the second-best striker in the league, in my opinion."