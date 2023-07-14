Arsenal are seriously interested in a move for Gremio star Bitello, according to reports in Brazil.

Who have Arsenal signed in 2023?

The Gunners have been perhaps the standout operators in the entire European transfer market so far this summer, securing some huge deals for some of the most exciting talents on the planet.

Yes, Granit Xhaka, the heartbeat of last season’s incredible team, has left, while Thomas Partey could soon follow, but the additions of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber means it’s all optimism around the Gunners faithful right now.

And it is likely to get even better, as Sky Sports report Edu and Mikel Arteta aren’t slowing down, and are expected to pursue another midfield addition as well as a new right-sided attacker to provide cover for Bukayo Saka.

“The right sided attacking position, that is something that I think Arsenal will be trying to look at,” Dharmesh Sheth told Sky Sports, via Football Daily.

“And maybe just on the central midfield area as well… If Thomas Partey was to leave, if that was to develop, then maybe Arsenal will look into recruiting in there as well.”

And it sounds like they may already be a step ahead of the press in the latter department, with Brazilian outlets believing they are moving ahead to sign midfielder Bitello from Gremio.

As per Sport Witness, a local radio outlet in Porto Alegre recently revealed the Gunners had been scouting the 23 year-old, and now Correio do Povo take that one step further.

Their information is that Arsenal are “actually moving seriously” for Bitello, and even have club officials in Brazil right now to “analyse and send an offer”. Gremio value their starlet at around €10m (£8.5m), a fee which Arsenal are expected to meet with ease.

Who is Bitello?

Arsenal fans can be forgiven for not knowing much about their latest target, but he could just be their next rising star in the same vein as Gabriel Martinelli, who was largely unknown when he arrived on English shores as well.

Bitello is a classic box to box central midfielder, but he does have the versatility to play as a number ten, a number six, or even on the flank if required. He’s played 34 times so far in the current Brazilian season, which is ongoing, scoring seven times and providing four assists.

When compared with other central players in the ‘Next Eight’ leagues – the next best competitions after the traditional big five – he ranks extremely highly, sitting in the 90th percentile or higher for non-penalty goals, expected assists, progressive carries, touches in the attacking penalty area and progressive passes received.

Clearly then, the youngster is an attack minded number eight who likes to drift into dangerous positions and provide end product, and could perhaps thrive when afforded that freedom alongside someone more adept defensively – like a certain West Ham captain for example.

With Arteta already proving his mettle in nourishing young talents and bringing them into the first-team fold, Bitello could be the next success story at the Emirates Stadium.