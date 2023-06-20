Arsenal are set to submit a record-breaking huge new move for West Ham United star Declan Rice, reports Sky Sports News transfer guru Dharmesh Sheth.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners are perhaps the busiest team in the Premier League right now, having already moved for several new signings since the transfer window officially opened last week.

The most advanced of which appears to be a move for Chelsea star Kai Havertz, with Fabrizio Romano revealing this week that personal terms with the Germany international are already agreed and the club’s valuations are only about £5m apart.

A deal for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is also in the works, with David Ornstein revealing a £30m attempt from Edu Gaspar and Mikel Arteta on Monday evening, although the Dutch outfit want £50m, so that saga could rumble on for a bit.

According to Sheth, amidst all that, the north Londoners are also set to table their next offer for Rice, having been rejected in their advances so far: “Arsenal expected to make formal bid worth £90m for West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

He continued: “Arsenal bid would smash their club transfer record. Currently stands at £72m for Nicolas Pepe from Lille in 2019.”

Is Rice worth the money?

Everyone knows by now what Rice can offer a team, having thrived for England and on the European stage, but it’s not until you dive into the underlying numbers you see just what an influential addition he could be at the Emirates Stadium.

The 24 year-old sits in the 95th percentile for all midfielders in Europe for interceptions per 90 minutes, also ranking highly for tackles, clearances, progressive passes, progressive carries and non-penalty goals.

This is a player then who can really do it all, reading the play, breaking it up, driving forward either with the ball at his feet or with a clever pass and even pitching in with the occasional goal.

With Granit Xhaka strongly linked with a departure and now Thomas Partey too, it seems Arteta is plotting a bit of a midfield rebuild ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League, and signing Rice along with Havertz - albeit for a more advanced role of course - would be an excellent place to start.

If they can then go on and strenghten the defence with a move for Timber, who provides depth both at centre-back and right-back, one has to think they'll be bang in the mix at the top of the table once again.